Fortnite Solid Gold LTM's player count hits an all time low

LTMs in Fortnite are incredibly popular. They have their own set of rules, victory conditions, and allow players to experience something new now and then. While the community at large wants the 50v50 LTM to make a comeback, it was not the only popular one in-game. There were quite a few that players frequently visited to enjoy or to break the monotony of the standard Battle Royale mode.

One Fortnite LTM in particular called Solid Gold has been very popular since its release in 2018. The mode allows players to team up in Duos and Squads and fight in a lobby that has a capacity of 100 players. The last team standing wins. However, off late, the Solid Gold LTM seems to have fallen on some hard times.

Thanks to the player counter that was added to the game in March 2023, every Creative Mode, Map, and LTM in-game has a live feed. Everyone can see just how many players are playing something at any given time. This allows them to make a real-time decision about whether they want to queue up to try out the experience or not. As it turns out, Fortnite's Solid Gold LTM player count has hit rock bottom.

Fortnite community has a lot to say about the Solid Gold LTM

Thanks to the new player counter system, it was recently discovered that the Solid Gold LTM's playerbase has dwindled to one solitary player. While this is hard to believe, it's sadly true. Despite being a popular LTM thanks to its unique rules and high-loot fast-paced game style, it would seem that its days are numbered. However, there seems to be a reason behind this.

Although Epic Games removed the LTM from the Discover Tab, those who managed to like it before it was removed still have access to it. With so few players being able to use the map, it's no wonder that the player count is in the single digit. That being said, the community is ready to say goodbye to the Solid Gold LTM, but not because it's bad. Here's what players have to say:

Based on the comments on the thread, it's easy to see that the Fortnite community got bored with the Solid Gold LTM. Given that there were so many LTMs in-game in the past, having only this one present made things very monotonous. The entire point of taking a break from the Battle Royale mode to play something else becomes moot. So why did Epic Games decide to retire LTMs?

UEFN (Unreal Engine for Fortnite) is taking over

The reason why LTMs are becoming relics of the past is due to UEFN. With the ability to allow players to create and update their own experiences, the need for certain LTMs becomes moot. Rather than dedicating resources towards updating the LTMs, Epic Games can now allow Creators to do it themselves.

Given the freedom to create, the possibilities are nearly endless. While UEFN Maps and LTMs are poles apart, with time, that gap is being bridged. Soon enough, Creator-made UEFN Maps will all but replace the need to have any LTMs. While this change may be alarming and saddening to OG players, progress stops for no one.

Poll : 0 votes