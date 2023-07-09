Fortnite's Squad mode is a pointless pursuit as of Chapter 4, and with good reason

Fortnite has two different Battle Royale Modes - Build and Zero Build, which are further subdivided on the basis of team composition. Players can either play in Solo, Duos, Trios, of face off against an entire team in Squads mode. While Solo is arguably the hardest as there are no second chances once being eliminated, Squads is probably the most confusing.

Unless the team has good synergy, open communication channels, and make every attempt to coordinate throughout the match, things fall apart soon. That said, even the most seasoned of teammates tend to mess things up every now and then. But if anything, it's not done on purpose or with the intention of self-sabotaging the team. However, this is not the case for most who play Squads.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Squads Mode is leaving players hopeless and it's a sad state of affairs

In the past, when playing in Squads with random players, there was some sort of cohesion present. Everyone would ping a drop location and jump off the Battle Bus to make it to the landing zone. Even those without communication devices would adhere to this norm to ensure that they made it to the ground. But those days are long gone.

According to a thread posted on Reddit recently, Squads is in an abysmal state in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Players tend to land wherever they fancy and get picked off at the start of the match by an opposing Squad. While playing with a teammate short is not a rare occurrence, once they are eliminated, they tend to leave the match. This makes rebooting them impossible.

When other factors such as lack of communication, zero coordination, and teammates hoarding loot are taken into consideration, the experience is downright awful. Since there's no consequences involved for not being a teamplayer, players do as they please and will. Here's what a few users have to say about the same:

As seen from the comments, most of whom have played in Squads, their experience has been less than satisfactory for the most part. Some even want a reporting system implemented in-game to allow them to report teammates who are not team players. However, given that this issue has not been looked into in the past, it will likely not be addressed anytime soon. So what's the solution?

Play Duos, Trios, and Squads with friends in Fortnite

While the Squads experience is alluring, constantly being sent back to the lobby every few minutes is not enjoyable in the least. For this reason, the best way to enjoy Fortnite is by playing Duos with a friend. Usually, it will only take a few matches to build up a good sense of communication and understanding in-game.

It's not full-blown team-on-team combat, but it is by far the best mode given the circumstances. If nothing else, players stand a chance to win matches rather than simply reaching the top-10. That said, for those still wanting to play Trios or Squads, it's imperative to make friends and play with them on a regular basis to build cohesion. It will take some time, but once done, Fortnite will feel very different when playing with three other teammates.

