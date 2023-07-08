Fortnite player gets instant karma after dancing on a knocked player

Emotes play a huge role in Fortnite - from allowing players to express themselves to outright taunting opponents that they've downed/eliminated in combat. Everyday, when the Item Shop rotates, a variety of Emotes are added in. Once purchased using V-Bucks, they can be used in-game. That being said, at the start of the game, it's not too uncommon to see the entire lobby using Emotes.

Given that the Lobby Island is safe, there's no harm in doing so. However, using them in-game can lead to catastrophic outcomes. This is something one player found out the hard way when they decided to Emote at the wrong time. After knocking down an opponent, rather than finishing the job and scoring an elimination, they decided to do a little victory dance. Suffice to say, things didn't end well for them.

Fortnite rule 101 - Shoot first, Emote later

When it comes to combat in Fortnite, things are extremely unpredictable. The dynamics tend to shift in anyone's favor depending on a variety of factors. This holds true especially when playing in Squads. With four players per team, being vigilant and aware of one's surroundings is important. Sadly, not everyone gets the memo.

Posted on Reddit by user VintheLewd, a video showcases a classic example of why it's a bad idea to be overconfident and Emote in the middle of a fight. By the looks of things, the Squad was separated, and one of the teammates was downed. Rather than finishing them off, the opponent decide to do a little premature victory dance that ended badly:

As seen in the video, it's always a bad idea to Emote in front of a player that's been knocked down, especially when playing in Squads. This is a classic example of being overconfident. If only the opponent had taken shelter within the nearby structure after downing the player, this could have been avoided.

Although this clip is from Fortnite Chapter 3 and the player had a clear shot since the Desert Biome had limited cover, this can still happen in the current season. Using a combination of Cloak Gauntlets and a Thermal DMR, taking out an opponent caught emoting in the open is child's play. Here's what other players have to say about the clip:

While most users agreed that emoting mid-way through a fight was not a good idea, others have a different view. To some players, using certain Emotes or emoting mid-way through a fight is very rewarding. Here's what they had to say:

Whichever is the case, Emotes are here to stay for the long term. Whether players choose to use them mid-fight or once the dust settles, they will remain an integral part of the Fortnite experience. However, on that note, some Emote are considered toxic by the community, and if possible, should be avoided to maintain some honor on the battlefield.

