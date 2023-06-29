Fortnite: How to use the Cloak Gauntlets while claiming a Capture Point

Cloak Gauntlets are the newest utility item to be added to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 loot pool. When used, they allow players to seamlessly blend into the environment. It's perfect for ambushes and for stealthily approaching a target. While the user can still be spotted by those using a Thermal DMR, it's not as easy as it sounds. Those knowing how to use Cloak Gauntlets will remain hidden in plain sight.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 4 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked with using Cloak Gauntlets while claiming a Capture Point. Given that finding Cloak Gauntlets and reaching a Capture Point is a tough job, players will be granted a Level-Up Token upon completing the task.

Step-by-step guide on how to use the Cloak Gauntlets while claiming a Capture Point in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Find Cloak Gauntlets, and then use them claiming a Capture Point.

1) Land next to a POI and secure the area

Pick a POI that's away from the jungle biome (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge will be to land in a POI and secure the area. Since Capture Points are located within the vicinity of POIs, landing elsewhere will make this challenge harder than it should be. That said, you will have to secure the area to ensure that other opponents do not secure the Capture Point first. While this can be done in Solo, playing in Duos would make the task a bit easier.

2) Look for Cloak Gauntlets in and around the area

It's easy to spot to Cloak Gauntlets as they have a unique shape (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once the POI has been secured and all opponents in the immediate vicinity have been eliminated, the next step will be to look for Cloak Gauntlets. They can be found in chests as well as floor loot. Given how unique they look, it shouldn't be too difficult to spot them. If needed, don't be afraid to venture out to neighboring Landmarks if needed to look for a pair of Cloak Gauntlets.

3) Use the Cloak Gauntlets while in the radius of the Capture Point

Remember to use the Cloak Gauntlets before the Capture Point is secured (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After securing a pair of Cloak Gauntlets, the last step to completing this challenge is to use them while securing a Capture Point. Since the challenge mentions using the item, players will need to just use it once during the capture process to complete the task. Just be sure to use it before the Capture Point comes under your control.

