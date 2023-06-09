Fortnite WILDs (Chapter 4 Season 3) Map: Every new location on the map

It is yet again time for players to explore new locations as Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map has some welcome changes. Fog has started covering the island, and the center of the map has a thick forest cover. While the island overall remains the same, several new biomes are ready to make the season WILD.

Raptors have once again shown up on the island, and this time players can even ride them. Grind Rails have now been converted into Grind Vines, but the mechanics have remained the same. However, the thick forest cover serves as a great hiding spot for players who want to avoid the heated action.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map changes and new POIs

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Map (Image via Epic Games)

The map changes are one of the most exciting things waiting on the other end of the downtime, besides new skins and weapons. Every new season is marked by significant changes across the island. Similarly, new biomes, locations, and POIs are ready to be explored in the all-new Chapter 4 Season 3.

At the outset, the biggest map change leaked so far is the arrival of the Jungle POI. From the Cinematic Trailer and the Gameplay Trailer, players can tell that a part of the island will now have a thick forest cover. The land is covered with mud, and players will have to get more than their hands dirty if they want to control this biome.

Temple on the all-new Fortnite Chapter 4 Season map (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

The mud will help players slide faster than usual. Sliding in the mud for long will help players gain camouflage and hide from enemies. Clearly, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map seems like a delight for all kinds of players.

Mud-covered POI on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map (Image via Fortnite)

The Jungle biome also has ancient structures, one of which is probably going to be the temple of Optimus Prime. The new POI will undoubtedly be a hot drop once the servers go live. Players might also find the Transformers Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 in the new POI, along with the unique flora and fauna.

Thick Canopy cover and Flora and Fauna now cover the island (Image via Epic Games)

First images of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map

Several official and leaked images of the new island have already arrived. Although the majority of the map still remains the same, three new named POIs have been added. Epic Games has removed Anvil Square from the map and replaced it with Creeky Compound.

All-new POI on the Chapter 4 Season 3 island (Image via ShiinaBR/Twitter)

Snow has cleared between Breakwater Bay and Brutal Bastion, giving way to the all-new Shady Stilts POI. The Jungle POI will be called Rumble Ruins and will be the most significantly changed location on the island. The new jungles have also reduced the grasslands and the plains on the map, allowing players to be more stealthy than before.

Therefore, the POIs on the map now stand as:

Breakwater Bay Lonely Labs Brutal Bastion The Citadel Shady Stilts Creaky Compound Rumble Ruins Slappy Shores Shattered Slabs Frenzy Fields

Fortunately, vehicles are still around to help players navigate through the island faster. If players want to shoot while completing their rotations, they can also hop on the back of a Raptor or use the Hop Flowers to jump greater distances and land without taking any fall damage.

As the servers go live, players will find many more changes that have arrived in the brand-new season. Clearly, one should spend a good amount of time exploring everything new in Chapter 4 Season 3.

