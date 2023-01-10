Fortnite: How to claim Capture Points

Capture Points were introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. They function as loot repositories that players can claim to obtain higher-tier loot and other supplies.

In one of this week's challenges, players are being tasked with claiming a few Capture Points. The challenge has been broken into stages to make things easier and completing each stage grants 16,000 XP.

How to claim Capture Points in Fortnite

Stand within the radius of a Capture Point to claim it (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The only way to claim a Capture Point in Fortnite is for players to stay within the 'capture radius' and wait until it is claimed. The progress will be marked with a mini-timer on the screen and the banners attached to the pole will move upwards as the timer ticks down.

Once the banners reach the very top and the timer's countdown is over, the player(s) will claim a Capture Point. Keep in mind that during the 'capturing phase', if an enemy player(s) enters the 'capture radius', the Capture Point will be contested.

The threat will have to be neutralized before the capturing process can be resumed. If the original player claiming the Capture Point gets eliminated, the opponent will be able to resume the process from where it got left off.

Additional information about Capture Points in Fortnite

To claim a Capture Point, a player(s) will have to remain within the 'capture radius' for a total time period of 45 seconds. If they leave the 'capture radius' before the Capture Point is claimed, the timer will not reset. Upon re-entering the radius, the timer will resume the countdown and banners will be raised on the pole until the Capture Point has been claimed.

Eliminate an opponent to resume claiming the Capture Point (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

While some will state that having multiple players within the 'capture radius' will speed up the process, this is not true. Irrespective of the number of players within the Capture Point's radius, it will still take 45 seconds to claim. There is no way to speed up the process in-game.

Lastly, claiming a Capture Point does more than just provide loot. It also highlights all chests (normal and Oathbound) and opponents within a large radius. They will remain marked for 30 seconds and the information will be relayed to the entire team irrespective of who did or did not help claim the Capture Point.

Where to find Capture Points in Fortnite

All Capture Point locations in Chapter 4 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Finding Capture Points in-game is a rather straightforward affair. Each named location on the map contains one Capture Point. In total, there are nine such locations that can be claimed on the island.

In most instances, the Capture Point can be found at the center of the named location. The Citadel, Shattered Slabs, and Fault Splits are exceptions to this rule. Capture Points in these locations can be found on the edges of the POI.

Nevertheless, spotting a Capture Point at any named location will be extremely easy to do. Given that the poles and banners along with the 'capture radius' will be visible before players can even start claiming, there's no way to miss spotting them even during the thickest of gun fights.

Poll : 0 votes