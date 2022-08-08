Why "coolest player on Fortnite island" is being hailed as best challenge ever

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has furnished users with one of the best challenges to date. Part of the seasonal quest, it requires them to find the coolest player on the island.

Devoid of any puns, the challenge awards 15000 XP upon completion. Those yet to complete the task are in for a treat.

Out of all the weekly quests, Week 8 is being hailed as the most unique one of the season. It offers challenges like dealing damage while looking away, making opponents dance with the boogie-bomb, and the fan favorite: finding the coolest player on the island.

Most quests to date have either been about the new additions to the game or the latest Reality Biome.

What sets this challenge aside from others is its simplicity. Loopers don't have to pull a stunt, melee attack, or do anything of that sort. All they need to do is find a mirror and look into it.

When introduced, the challenge had the entire Fortnite community scratching their heads.

Fortnite challenge offers more than just XP

For the first few hours, gamers were perplexed about what to look for. Who was the coolest player on the island?

It was only after streamers and publications let out guides on completing the challenge that loopers learned what to look for. Soon the look of confusion turned into smiles as they stumbled upon mirrors and looked at themselves.

Users got more than 15000 XP and realized that the Fortnite developers do take a keen interest in the game and that fans are a top priority. Epic Games is well known for its involvement in the community and furnishing user-generated/suggested content to help the title grow and make it what the gamers want it to be.

For those who are yet to complete the challenge, here's an easy guide:

Users can finish the challenge either in Battle Royale or the Team Rumble.

After entering the match, they can either land at the desired location or one with a guaranteed mirror spawn ( densely populated areas/ inside the bathrooms)

Post landing, loopers need to scout for a mirror. They can be found inside the washrooms.

Gamers can also find them in gas stations across the map.

Once they have located a mirror, all they need to do is look into it.

Users need to look closely to complete the challenge.

Community's reaction to challenge

The Fortnite community is elated with this challenge. It came as a breather as the quests were getting rather mundane.

Fortnite's current season is already nearing its halfway mark, and there haven't been any exciting developments in the lore.

Besides this, the community appreciated the challenge. Most loopers first thought the quest had something to do with Lil Whip, given that he owns an ice cream franchise.

But they were elated to discover that it wasn't some NPC but the gamers themselves.

Aside from the glitch that disables the aim assist within the 2x2 cubes around the mirror, the community's reaction has been delightful. When it was all said and done, this task has emerged as one of the best challenges to date.

Edited by Ravi Iyer