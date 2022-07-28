Fortnite: How to find the coolest player on the island

When it comes to being cool in Fortnite, cosmetics make all the difference. Players can don outfits and cosplay as their favorite characters in-game. Those who've been around since the beginning can always wear their OG outfits to flex. But there's more to being cool than just cosmetics.

At times, certain players are cool simply based on how they act and behave in-game. With outrageous skills and K/D ratios as good as professional players, they stand out from the rest of the crowd. However, running into such individuals is rather rare for the average looper.

Look in the mirror to earn 15,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

This is why Epic Games is tasking gamers with finding the coolest player on the island. Those who manage to complete the challenge will receive 15,000 experience points and will get to hang out with the coolest person for a short while.

Finding the coolest player in Fortnite Chapter 3

It would seem that the developers have given the player an impossible task to fulfill. Depending on the numerous parameters, the definition of cool can vary from player to player. Such being the case, how does one go about finding the coolest player in-game? Well, the answer is more surprising than anyone can imagine.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Week 8 Challenge to "Find the coolest player on the island" requires you to look in a mirror. The Week 8 Challenge to "Find the coolest player on the island" requires you to look in a mirror. https://t.co/Fjo3MjeD2X

To find the coolest player on the island, all players have to do is stare into the mirror and look at themselves. That's right. All players have to do is find a mirror on the island and stand in front of it to complete the challenge. As it turns out, everyone is the coolest in their own right.

Even if there's no reflection due to the game being run in performance mode, it's the sentiment that matters the most. That being said, finding a mirror will not be that easy. Luckily, there is a quiet place where players can go and do some soul-searching in peace.

Where to find a mirror in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Mirrors can be found all over the island in Fortnite Chapter 3. The best place to look for them is at major POIs that have proper buildings. Within the washrooms/bathrooms located inside these buildings, players can easily find a mirror.

However, with most major POIs being hot spots, players will not be able to look at themselves in the mirror peacefully. That being said, there is an amazing location where this challenge can be completed without external interference.

Located far east of The Daily Bugle/Bloomgle, there's a small island off the coast called Syndicate Shoals. Here, players will find a house, and within it, a bathroom with two mirrors. Standing in front of them for a second will complete the challenge.

What's great about this location is that it also has a fair amount of loot. Players can gear up with ease and even crack open a gold safe while they're at it. Once fully equipped, rather than running to rotate, they can simply use the Motorboat to rotate towards the next safe zone using the waterways that run through the island.

