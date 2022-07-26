Fortnite Summer Quest (July 26): How to catch 3 seconds of airtime while driving a motorboat

Every day, new Fortnite Summer Quests are being completed. One such challenge requires players to fly through the air in a motorboat.

The Summer Event will slowly add 17 challenges to the game over the course of its time. A few of these will give gamers a cosmetic reward, but many of them give 15k Chapter 3 Season 3 XP.

While Epic Games did nerf the XP totals this season, challenges are still one of the best ways to easily level up. Despite being worth less than usual, they are still worth doing.

Fortunately, the Summer Event adds several opportunities alongside weekly challenges, so loopers will be unlocking Darth Vader in no time.

Here's how to complete the challenge that requires players to catch three seconds of airtime in a motorboat.

Fortnite No Sweat Summer guide: 3 seconds of airtime in a motorboat

Motorboats can be found in nearly every body of water. This challenge requires a motorboat at a specific spot so that it can be completed with incredible ease. Near Mighty Monument, There is a boat spawn location. If it's not there, here's where other boats can be found:

Motorboats can be found in these spots (Image via Fortnite.GG)

As seen on the map, most bodies of water are connected. Gamers simply need to have a boat in that location, which can come from anywhere on the map. Here's how to get more than three seconds of airtime.

First, gamers must drive the boat on the rock that is on the right side of Mighty Monument. Fortunately, it's not a very large rock. Loopers then need to drive off the rock. There is a wind tunnel coming up from the ground that will propel the boat high into the air. This will easily get Fortnite players way more than three seconds of airtime.

Players may want to aim for water or jump out and hit the wind tunnel for safe landing upon completion.

Alternatively, this challenge may be doable in Loot Lake. There are ramps placed in the water to go over, but getting high enough would be difficult. Additionally, doing so on a tall manmade ramp would work, but would also be a difficult task. For a much safer and simpler attempt, players should try out Mighty Monument.

Here are the rest of the challenges that are or will be a part of the No Sweat Summer:

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event

Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location

Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown

Make a Character dance to a Boogie Bomb

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations

Ring doorbells until they break

Catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products

Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin

Pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects

Jump on umbrellas along the beach

Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball

Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers

Bust through doors in different neighborhoods

Destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles

Damage opponents while swimming

Visit different named location

This Fortnite challenge is live now, and with the steps given above, players will be able to complete it in no time whatsoever.

