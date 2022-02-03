Fortnite Chapter 3: Where to visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost & Sanctuary

Fortnite players have just been tasked with completing several challenges for The Foundation skin. There are a lot of cosmetics that come with it and each one is unlocked by completing a specific challenge. They don't have to be completed in order, but the first page has to be completed before moving on to the second.

One of the challenges on the first page involves visiting two landmarks and a POI. Here's where Mighty Monument, the Seven Outposts and Sanctuary are located.

How to complete one of The Foundation's Fortnite challenges

The challenge does not state that these locations need to be visited in a single match. However, there is a very easy way to do just that. There is a Seven Outpost just outside the Mighty Monument, which is not far from Sanctuary.

Players can land at Sanctuary, get whatever loot they need and head east. They'll be able to see the Mighty Monument as they're traveling since it is rather large. Once there, they can continue moving east to find one of the Seven Outposts.

A Seven Outpost near the other landmarks (Image via Epic Games)

When Fortnite gamers go to the challenges page and put their cursor on this particular challenge, it will highlight all locations that can be visited to satisfy the challenge. They will see three in a row right near Sanctuary.

However, there are also six other Outposts that can be visited to complete the challenge. Here is where they are all located in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

The northeastern corner of the map

Southeast of Chonker's Speedway

West of Greasy Grove

West of Covert Canyon

North of Logjam Lumberyard

West of Coney Crossroads

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 9 & The Foundation Challenges are Live!

Earnable XP: 175,000



🗒️ The final two Week 9 Challenges are replacement challenges for if another one is bugged.



Challenge Guide (fully timestamped!): Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 9 & The Foundation Challenges are Live!Earnable XP: 175,000🗒️ The final two Week 9 Challenges are replacement challenges for if another one is bugged.Challenge Guide (fully timestamped!): youtu.be/fAhGIJ2swDE ⚠️Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 9 & The Foundation Challenges are Live!📈 Earnable XP: 175,000🗒️ The final two Week 9 Challenges are replacement challenges for if another one is bugged.Challenge Guide (fully timestamped!): youtu.be/fAhGIJ2swDE https://t.co/TrERxb5tZ0

As for the rest of The Foundation's challenges, here's what Fortnite gamers will need to do:

Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost and Sanctuary.

Use shield potions in a single match (4).

Snipe an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouching.

Deal melee damage to opponents (100).

Search chests or ammo boxes at Covert Canyon (3).

Hire a character and travel 1,000 meters with them.

Complete all page one challenges.

Assist in eliminating Gunnar.

Deal headshot damage with common or uncommon weapons (500).

Deal damage to opponents from above with SMGs or Shotguns (1000).

Land at a Seven Outpost and finish top 10.

Complete all quests.

Shiina @ShiinaBR FYI: Foundation's melee & sniper damage quests work with the IO NPCs. Just land at Covert Cavern and you can do them easily! FYI: Foundation's melee & sniper damage quests work with the IO NPCs. Just land at Covert Cavern and you can do them easily!

These Fortnite challenges are officially live as of 9.00 am EST.

