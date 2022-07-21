Fortnite Summer challenge: How to catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat

The highly anticipated Summer Event for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is finally here. With it, a whole host of challenges have been added to the game, including one to get some airtime in a motorboat.

Challenges this season are still the best way to earn XP, even though Epic Games nerfed the system. Fortunately, the Summer Event has introduced more challenges than players will know what to do with.

In total, there are 17 new quests. The one where players must get three seconds of airtime in a motorboat may seem difficult, but there is a way to do it with relative ease. Here's a guide on how to do so.

Fortnite Summer Event: Getting wicked airtime in a motorboat

Motorboats can be found in nearly every body of water. There is one specific location that makes this challenge quite easy. Near Mighty Monument, there should be a boat to the right of the statue.

If it isn't present at that exact location, there should be one somewhere nearby. The boat doesn't have to be from there. Players just need to have a boat in that location.

Most bodies of water are connected, so driving a boat from anywhere to Mighty Monument shouldn't be impossible.

To the right of the statue, there is a slanted boulder off which players can drive their motorboat. This does deplete the vehicle's durability, but it's a short trip to the top.

Mighty Monument looks different this season (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

Once players get to the top, they should fall off into the wind tunnel. This should propel the boat upwards, easily getting much more than three seconds of airtime.

It may be recommended to jump out of the boat while in the wind tunnel so that the boat doesn't fall to the ground and result in fall damage for the Fortnite player inside.

Alternatively, this challenge may be possible in Loot Lake with the ramps placed in the water, but getting three seconds there would be much more challenging. For a much easier (and potentially safer) attempt, visit Mighty Monument.

Here's the full list of the new Summer Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3:

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event

Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location

Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown

Make a Character dance to a Boogie Bomb

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations

Ring doorbells until they break

Catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products

Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin

Pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects

Jump on umbrellas along the beach

Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball

Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers

Bust through doors in different neighborhoods

Destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles

Damage opponents while swimming

Visit different named locations

These Fortnite challenges, which leaks have stated are worth 15k seasonal XP each, should go live around 9:00 am EST.

