What is performance mode in Fortnite?

On the 15th of December, Epic Games launched a new mode called performance mode for Fortnite. This is meant to help the game perform better on PCs that aren't capable of handling high-level graphics.

Performance mode in Fortnite

PC not quite what it used to be?



With the next update, the new Fortnite Performance Mode lightens the load on your CPU and GPU boosting your PC FPS. Fortnite will run better and maintain a smooth framerate.



This mode is still in its early stages. The setting can be toggled on or off in the advanced graphics section under rendering mode.

This performance mode lowers the game's visual quality to reduce the load on the CPU and the GPU. Once the visual load is reduced, the game can maintain a smoother frame rate.

To enable or disable performance mode, players will have to toggle it through the settings and restart the game for the changes to take effect.

Players will need to note that 'Save the World' mode cannot be played when performance mode is enabled.

The performance mode in Fortnite can be used by anyone who wishes to use it. It is important to note that there are a few hardware requirements that can help smoothen the gameplay. For older devices, loading the game through an SSD and having 6 GB of RAM is recommended for the ideal Fortnite experience.

However, this update is for PC players only, and it's got a lot of console players complaining.

Considering that there is a disparity between Fortnite on PC and Fortnite on consoles, PC players definitely have the upper hand in this scenario. The higher frame rates on PC indicate that the game functions faster on PC than on consoles. This would definitely make cross-platform games slightly more challenging for those on a console.

With the latest update, players also have the option to not download high-resolution textures, thereby, reducing the size of the game as a whole. Here are the instructions from Epic Games on how to not download high-resolution textures for Fortnite.