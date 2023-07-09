Fortnite: Meowscles' Emote actually shows his love for Lynx, not his muscles

Meowscles is one of the most prominent and lovable characters in Fortnite. After serving Midas in Chapter 2, he disappeared and hasn't been seen for quite some time. He reappeared in Chapter 3 Season 4, but after the island exploded, his whereabouts are unknown. Perhaps to honor his legacy, a new variant of the character, Purradise Meowscles was introduced to the game via the Battle Pass.

This is not something uncommon and Epic Games does have a habit of creating what is known as Remixed Outfits. However, the return of Meowscles has prompted older players to get out the original Meowscles Outfit to use in-game. Despite the Outfit being released all the way back in Chapter 2, fans have made a startling discovery only recently - and it has to do with the built-in Swole Cat Emote.

Fortnite players make groundbreaking discovery surrounding Meowscles' Swole Cat Built-In Emote

The original Meowscles Outfit features the character wearing suspenders and jeans. It has a total of four styles and even comes with its very own Built-In Emote (Swole Cat). When executing this Emote, the character performs a series of bodybuilding poses. Given his physique, showing off his muscles is just another day in the life for him.

During one of the poses, he turns to his right bicep and kisses it. For year, fans have thought that this was just him showing off his love for muscles. But as it turns out, there is a deeper meaning behind it. He has a tattooed heart with the name "Lynx" written inside of it on the right bicep. While for years it's thought that he's kissing his muscles, it turns out that he's actually kissing the tattoo. Here's what fans had to say:

As seen from the multiple comments on the thread, the original poster was not the only one realizing this just now. Many users who even own the "OG" Meowscles Outfit were blown away with this discovery. That said, why does Meowscles kiss the tattoo? Well, there's are a few interesting theories about it. However, the most commonly agreed upon is that Meowscles and Lynx, briefly shared a relationship in Fortnite.

Lynx and Meowscles were likely married for a while in Fortnite

Based on in-game lore, Meowscles is a "single cat dad." It's unclear for how long they were married, but they did have a child together called Kit. He's likely adopted given the many circumstances that are present in the storyline. That being said, for reasons unknown, Lynx and Meowscles did not last. Nothing in Fortnite's lore provides a clear picture as to why they broke up.

Nevertheless, his love for her hasn't faded as he decided to keep that tattoo on his bicep. It will be interesting to see if Epic Games ever resumes this love story in-game and shed some light on what happened. But given that they allow players to come up with their own theories based on speculation, this will likely never happen.

If nothing else, Meowscles stands testament to the idea that is true love and years from now, this will still remain a fact. That said, if Meowscles got himself a new variant in-game, perhaps Lynx will also get a new Outfit in the near future. It will be a welcome sight for older players that been invested in this mini-storyline since Fortnite Chapter 2.

Poll : Do you think Meowscles and Lynx will ever get back together? Yes. No. 0 votes