Fortnite players riot following 50v50 LTM's ages long disappearance

Fortnite's 50v50 LTM was ahead of its time. Two teams consisting of 50 players each jumped from their respective Battle Bus and hot-dropped onto the island. What ensued could only be described as organized chaos. Every inch of the island that wasn't consumed by the Storm would be a battleground. Enemies and teammates alike battling it out for resources before the 10-minute mark kicked in.

After every two minutes, Supply Drops would appear in groups of three to six to replenish supplies. This would be a life-saver in many instances, especially in situations where players were unable to find supplies on the island due to Storm closing. Truth be told, despite the chaos that ensued, the 50v50 LTM was loved by all.

Oddly enough, in spite of finding success, it was replaced in Chapter 1 Season 5 by the Team Rumble Mode. Over the years, fans have been asking for its return and it seems that in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, this demand has reached a tipping point. A post made on Reddit has garnered a lot of traction regarding the same and fans are airing their opinions en masse.

Fortnite Community wants the 50v50 LTM back, and they want it now

While the post was made in a casual manner, fans commenting under the thread are not afraid to showcase their discontent about the removal of the LTM. Given that it was a part of what was considered as "OG" Fortnite - the golden era of the Battle Royale game. That said, here's what a few of them had to say:

As seen from the comments, players loved the 50v50 LTM. Although it was a chaotic mess, that was the whole idea behind it - to showcase a warzone where players had split seconds to think and make decisions. While Team Rumble did eventually replace it, things didn't go according to plan.

As seen from the comments, over the years, Epic Games has managed to reduce Team Rumble to a shell of its former glory as well. While the mode still is played by many players, it doesn't have the same appeal as it did back in the day. That said, one has to wonder why did the developers remove the 50V50 LTM?

The best argument would be that it was too taxing on the servers. With two teams of 50 players staying in their own lanes for long durations, it can be argued that servers were being stressed. This would make sense as normal Battle Royale matches last 22 minutes and every few minutes or so at least half a dozen players are eliminated.

But given that times have changed and server capacity has increased, wouldn't it be possible to bring back the 50V50 LTM? The short answer would be yes. Epic Games did introduce something similar called Big Battle – Zero Build (40v40). However, it was so bad and buggy, it was removed post-haste from the Discovery Tab.

Will there be another 50v50 LTM ever in Fortnite?

While this cannot be answered with any guarantee, given that UEFN (Unreal Editor For Fortnite) is now online, the possibilities for creating custom experiences are vast. With time, it may be possible for Creators to make their own version of the 50v50 LTM. With the game making strides in all areas, there is hope for the future, but as mentioned, banking on it should be avoided at all costs.

Given that UEFN is still in its infancy, it could be months or maybe even years before an exact replica of the 50v50 LTM is ever made. Considering the load that it would have to bear, certain limitations would have to be put into place - similar to what was done to the Atlas Creative OG Fortnite map. Nevertheless, with everything said and done, if nothing else, hopefully the 40v40 Big Battle – Zero Build mode will be perfected and added back to the game soon.

