Fortnitemares 2023 patch notes: New weapons, Halloween collaborations, Chapter 4 Season 5 confirmed, and more

By the looks of it, Epic Games has managed to nail Fortnitemares 2023. The sheer volume of content being added in has the community hyped-up. That said, aside from the content, the storyline itself is going to be affected. Kado Thorne's Time Machine will take players through time in Chapter 4 Season 5, but before that can happen, he will be terrifying the island as a vampire this season.

Moving on from monsters, a few well-known characters will be featured in-game as Outfits. They will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop soon enough. That being said, here is a compilation of all the new content and changes that have been implemented to Fortnite for the update v26.30.

Fortnite update v26.30 patch notes: New content and changes

1) Halloween collaborations - Michael Myers, Jack Skellington, and Alan Wake

After years of asking for these collaborations, Epic Games has finally delivered. Michael Myers, Jack Skellington, and Alan Wake will be featured as Outfits in-game. These will soon become some of the most sought after cosmetics in the metaverse. Given their fan-following and popularity, it's safe to assume that half the lobby will be using one of these three Outfits in nearly every match.

2) Bogstick (Swamp Fishstick)

After years of fans asking for this Outfit, Epic Games has finally added it to the game. This variant of Fishstick is lovingly called Swamp Fishstick and officially known as Bogstick. The Outfit is a bit reactive in nature as the Fireflies that are attached to the Outfit will glow at night and after players gain eliminations.

3) Wood Stake Shotgun and Thorne's Vampiric Blade

The Wood Stake Shotgun is very unique as it will shoot wooden stakes rather than pellets. This weapon is lethal at close-range and although it was designed to fight vampires, it is very effective against other entities as well.

Thorne's Vampiric Blade is a custom weapon that was designed for him. The weapon is imbued with the ability to siphon hit-points from enemies. In theory, Kado Thorne will be able to regenerate during fights.

4) Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 confirmed, but may not be Lego-themed

According to veteran leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has been confirmed by Epic Games and other sources. However, there is some confusion about whether or not it will be Lego-themed. Furthermore, it cannot be verified if the Lego collaboration will even occur during this phase of the storyline.

5) Fortnitemares 2023 NPC - Bogstick, Peely Bone, Mincemeat, Mae, Phantom Meowscles, and Heartbreaker Ranger

Six new NPCs are being added to the island for Fortnitemares 2023. They will all sell items/weapons and have unique dialogue when players interact with them while donning a certain Outfit. For the time being, it is unknown if they will play a role in the storyline or serve as Seasonal NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 4.

6) New Reality Augments - Mythic Grab Bag, Revamped, Trick Or Treat, and Witchy Warrior

Four new Reality Augments are being introduced to the game for Fortnitemares 2023. Three of them are related to items/weapons that are part of the Halloween season, while one will be for general purpose, here is what each one of them does:

Mythic Grab Bag - Receive a random Mythic weapon

Revamped - Instantly gain a Wood Stake Shotgun

Trick Or Treat - Instantly gain Candy. Eliminations drop additional Candy, and Candy restores additional Shields

Witchy Warrior - Instantly gain a Witch Broom, and reduces the cooldown for the Witch Broom

7) New Lobby UI

After years of asking Epic Games to bring the game up to speed, the developers have introduced a brand new UI. For the time being this only affects the in-game Lobby, but according to leakers/dataminers, it will affect the entire game in the long run. Another area where the new UI has come online is the Discovery Tab.

8) Blood Moon Eclipse and Time Machine

The long awaited eclipse has finally taken place in-game. It is called the Blood Moon Eclipse and the entire Moon has turned red. In addition to this phenomenon, Kado Thorne's Time Machine has also been added to the game. It is located under the Vault at Eclipsed Estate.

9) Back to the past in Fortnite

According to leakers/data-miners, there will be an in-game occurrence known as "Time Corruption." Once this happens, seasons from the past will repeat in-game. This means that players will get to experience the game as it was in Chapter 1. Furthermore, it is being hypothesized that time will move faster than usual allowing all seasons from Fortnite Chapter 1 to be featured in-game. However, this will be limited to gameplay elements and map changes.

