All NPC locations and what they offer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 now live, a new batch of NPCs have appeared on the island and have begun to offer their services to players. Similar to last season, there are 16 NPCs present on the island. This is rather a large number and rightfully so considering how expansive the island is. Keep in mind that this number will likely increase as the season progresses.

Players can purchase items, weapons, services, and even bananas from NPCs for a small fee. This has to be paid upfront and in gold. In certain situations, these items and/or services can change the tide of combat. That said, here's where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Note: Items/Services can only be purchased using gold bars.

Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 and what they sell

Here are the assigned locations of various NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, along with their wares and services:

Royale Bomber - Can be found at Brutal Bastion: Hire (200) and Combat SMG Epic (250)

Piper Pace - Can be found at Slappy Shores: Scoped Burst SMG Epic (250)

Fish Thicc - Can be found at Shore Shack, located south of Shattered Slabs: Infiltrator Pump Shotgun (250)

Renegade Shadow - Can be found at Shattered Slabs: Key (100) and Infiltrator Pump Shotgun (250)

Love Ranger - Can be found at Rumble Ruins: Crash Pad JR. (300) and Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (400)

Sun Strinder - Can be found at Eclipsed Estate: Hire (250) and Med-Mist (25)

Nolan Chance - Can be found at Frenzy Fields: Hire (250), Prop Disguise (???), Key (100), and Twin Mag Assault Rifle (250)

Antonia - Can be found at Frenzy Fields: Business Turret (200) and Suppressed Sniper Rifle (250)

Beastmode - Can be found at Breakwater Bay: Hire (200) and Sharp Tooth Shotgun (250)

Countess Daraku - Can be found at Eastern Watch, located east of Eclipsed Estate: Shield Potion (120) and Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle (250)

Meowscles - Can be found at Shady Stilts: Shield Fish (145) and Sharp Tooth Shotgun (250)

Bull Shark - Can be found at Creeky Compound: Hire (250) and Thermal DMR (250)

Arctic Assassin - Can be found at The Hall of Whispers, located east of Creeky Compound: Shield Potion (120) and Thermal DMR (120)

Khaby Lame - Can be found at Secluded Spire, located west at Slappy Shores: Suppressed Sniper Rifle (250) and Shockwave Grenade (36)

Diamond Diva - Can be found at Mega City: Remote Explosives (300) and Maven Auto Shotgun (250)

Agent Peely - Can be found at Steamy Springs: Banana (10) and Shadow Tracker (200)

Note: The locations of NPCs and their offerings in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 may be subject to change as the season progresses

Which Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 NPCs are the most useful?

For the time being NPCs can be hired are by far the most useful. They will give players an edge in Solo matches and provide perks as long as they are kept alive. That said, Royale Bomber, Sun Strinder, Nolan Chance, Beastmode, and Bull Shark are worth their weight in gold bars.

Aside from all these hirable NPCs, Love Ranger and Agent Peely are also extremely useful in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Love Ranger sells the Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (400), while Agent Peely sells the infamous Shadow Tracker (200). These are potent weapons and will give players a leg up in combat.

