All Vault Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Vampire Kado Thorne has hidden away several vaults in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. These vaults contain some of the most valuable loot in the game, including Mythic weapons and items from previous seasons. Unfortunately, these vaults are heavily guarded and tucked away in different corners of the map.

If players know all the vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, they can get some of the most overpowered weapons in the game at the very start. There are a total of 6 vaults hidden all across the map. These vaults can only be opened using keycards that players can obtain by eliminating the Bosses protecting them.

Where to find Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

The ongoing season of Epic Games' Battle Royale unarguably has the best loot pool. Besides all the floor loot and the number of chests all over the map, there are 6 secret vaults that house some of the best weapons to have ever existed in the game since its release. The likes of Midas Drum Gun, Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun, Foundation's MK-7 Assault Rifle, and so many other Mythic items are hidden away in these vaults.

Relentless Retreat Vault

Vault located at Relentless Retreat (Image via FN.gg)

Starting with the southwest corner of the map, there is a vault in the basement of the mansion at Relentless Retreat. You can enter the mansion through the main door and head down towards the basement. Before getting close to the vault, you should collect enough weapons and ammo to take on an army of guards and the boss with the keycard.

The Relentless Retreat vault in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 holds two mythic weapons that can appear at random. You can only choose to steal one of the two Mythic items from the vault. As soon as you steal the item, the vault will initiate a lockdown sequence.

Eclipsed Estate

Eclipsed Estate vault location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4(Image via FN.gg)

Head north for the next vault hidden away at Eclipsed Estate. This is vampire Kado Thorne's lair, which means some of the best loot can be found in this vault. Entrance to the Eclipsed Estate vault in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 can be found on the southeast side of the building. Once again, the vault is securely placed in the basement of the estate.

Guards and cameras are on all of the floors of the estate and will shoot at you as soon as they notice you. The vault's keycard is kept safe with Kado Thorne and you will have to eliminate him to open the vault. The Eclipsed Estate vault has three Mythic weapons that can appear at random.

Sanguine Suits

Sanguine Suits vault in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via FN.gg)

Located at the northeast edge of the island, Sanguine Suits probably has the vault that is most difficult to find. The building has a complex design to navigate with guards shooting at you from every floor, making the heist even more difficult. The goal is to locate the vault in the basement and eliminate the Diamonds Dealer Mythich boss.

The card dropped by the Mythic boss will help you open the Sanguine Suits vault in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Follow the dotted line after eliminating Diamonds Dealer to find the opening for the vault. This vault has two Mythic weapons that can appear at random.

Slappy Shores

Slappy Shores vault location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via FN.gg)

Looting the Slappy Shores vault is much easier. The security for this vault is very low, with a lesser number of guards and cameras. The vault's keycard can be obtained by eliminating The Dealer NPC. There is a staircase inside the warehouse at Slappy Shores that leads directly to the vault downstairs. This vault doesn't have any Mythic weapons, but there are several chests inside.

Mega City

Mega City vault location (Image via FN.gg)

Tucked away in the massive Mega City POI is yet another secret vault where Kado Thorne is hiding precious Mythic weapons. This vault is located inside a building at the center of the POI. You can identify the building from Kado's Crescent symbol on the front gate. The vault's keycard is with the Dealer NPC and you can obtain it by eliminating him. This vault also doesn't have any Mythic items but is filled with chests.

Rumble Ruins

Rumble Ruins vault location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via FN.gg)

Kado Thorne's last vault in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is located beneath the mysterious temples at Rumble Ruins. You can easily locate this vault by finding the Love Ranger NPC. Guards will start shooting as soon as you come close to the vault, which is located at the underground level. Once again, the keycard to the vault can be obtained by eliminating the Dealer at Rumble Ruins.

