Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: 5 things to expect from the heist-themed season

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is almost here. The game that started off as a simple battle royale isn't that simple anymore. From numerous collaborations to an extensive storyline, a lot has happened to Epic Games' title, and it has turned into a benchmark of what a proper battle royale game should be like over the years. With the new season inbound, Epic Games will be leaving no stone unturned to make it as spectacular as its predecessors.

During every season there are some key features that players look forward to. That said, here are five things that players can expect from the heist-themed Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

5 major factors that players can expect in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

It's no secret that this new season will be heist themed. Leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 have been running wild. With that said, here are some things that you can expect from the upcoming season.

1) Payday collaboration

Expand Tweet

No other franchise does heists better than Payday. With the newest installment set to go live around a week after the new season drops, it would be wrong to not expect a collaboration Fortnite and Payday for Chapter 4 Season 4.

Considering that the entire season is heist themed, a collaboration between the two is very likely. This venture, if it happens, might not be a major one, and might be restricted to Item Shop skins only.

2) Khaby Lame

Expand Tweet

Khaby Lame rose to popularity on the internet after his videos, where he points at some of the most obvious things, went viral. Although this doesn't feel right lore-wise, multiple leaks have claimed that Khaby Lame will indeed be the "secret skin" for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battl Pass.

This is unlikely to have any lore implications at all, because this is the first time the character is being introduced in the game. But it just goes on to show how popular he is at this point in time.

3) Midas' return

Expand Tweet

The speculations of Midas' return has been fueled by the unvaulting of his Mythic Drum Gun. This weapon was seen back in Chapter 2, and has been absent in the game for quite some time now.

Given that Epic Games is planning on unvaulting it for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, there's a high chance that they'll be bringing back its true wielder as well. If Midas does return, then this is bound to have some severe lore implications as well. It'll be interesting to see the developers deal with this part, if it does come true.

4) Ahsoka Tano

Expand Tweet

Star Wars fans will be quick to recognize Ahsoka Tano. Certain leaks suggest that this character will also be making an appearance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. However, it's unclear if they'll be a part of the Battle Pass or be added to the Item Shop at a later date.

Leaks revolving around this battle royale have rarely been inaccurate, so there's a high chance that this will be true as well. It seems like Epic Games is in a never-ending collaboration with Star Wars, which comes as a bonus for fans of the franchise who love playing the game.

5) Heist-themed utility items

Expand Tweet

It wouldn't be a heist-themed season if there weren't any special items included. From Shield Breaker EMP grenades to Business Turrets, a lot of new items will be added to the new season. These will definitely alter the course of gameplay by promoting new strategies, especially in the endgame stages of any match.

It's unclear how they will function or from where you will find them on the map. Some of them might occur as random floor loot, while others could be restricted to NPC sales only.

Apart from these five things, given the nature of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, much more can be expected. With the season set to go live in less than a day, here's to hoping that Epic Games can live up to the expectations, the bar for which is being raised higher with every passing day.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!