Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Five leaks that confirm the season will be a blast

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is yet to start, but the community is already hyped, thanks to the numerous leaks/teasers that have been showcased thus far. By the looks of things, the next phase of the storyline is shaping up nicely. While the central theme has been revealed, the nitty gritty is yet to be disclosed. Nevertheless, all signs point towards a promising new season.

Epic Games has really put a lot of work into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, and it shows. They have added unique weapons and utility items, created Outfits that go well with the "Heist" theme, and are planning to unvault a plethora of Mythics. If nothing else, players are going to have a blast. That being said, here are five leaks that confirm next season will live up to the hype and more.

Unique weapons/utility items and four other reasons why Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will be a blast

1) New and interesting weapons/utility items

As of now, four new weapons/utility items have been unveiled for the next season. The first one to be showcased is called a Rocket Ram. While it may look like an RPG, its projectile is likely non-explosive in nature. Looking at the design and naming scheme, it's likely an anti-building device. Players will be able to use it to destroy Builds to make short work of defenses.

Next up on the list is a deployable utility item called Business Turret. As the name suggests, it's a turret that has been fitted into a briefcase. Players will be able to deploy this utility item as a defensive and offensive tool. Opponents that come into the turret's crosshair will face the wrath of this automaton.

Another intriguing utility item being added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season's loot pool is called Shield Breaker EMP Grenade. As the name suggests, this utility item may be able to break an opponent's shields by removing all shield points. However, it's not clear if this will only affect shield points or Tactical Overshields as well.

The last utility item being introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is something called a Heist Bag. According to leakers/data miners, it may function similarly to Tents from Chapter 3. Players will be able to store weapons/utility items in it for future use. This, in theory, would allow players to store Mythic weapons in it safely without the fear of losing it upon being eliminated.

2) Unvaulting of numerous Mythic weapons

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, Epic Games will be unvaulting a plethora of Mythic weapons for the next phase of the storyline. These include some fan-favorites from Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 as well, here's the complete list:

Midas' Drum Gun

Kit's Launcher & Charge Shotgun

Ocean's Chug Jug

Foundation's MK-7

TNTinas Ka-Boom Bow

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun

Gunnar's Stinger SMG

Pulse Rifle

Havoc Pump

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

It's unclear if all these Mythics will be added to the loot pool at the start of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 or as the storyline progresses. Nevertheless, by the end of the season, all of these should be available for use at the same time.

3) The season will be "Heist" themed

Mark Rein, Vice President and Co-Founder of Epic Games, has confirmed that the word for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will be "Heist." While this was already foretold by leakers/data miners, it's now official. That being said, having a major Heist season is something that the community has been looking forward to since the end of Chapter 4 Season 1.

With new Factions and Syndicates being added to the storyline, things are about to get interesting, to say the least. With the theme revolving around Heists, Vaults will play a major role in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. It might just be possible that all Mythics will only be obtainable by breaking into Vaults. This will reinforce the theme of the season and make obtaining high-tier loot a proper challenge.

4) Battle Pass Outfits have already created hype

When the community reacts positively to Battle Pass Outfits, it's a good sign that things will only go upward from here on out. At the moment, a total of three Outfits have been leaked/revealed. The first one was spotted by lore-theorist FNChiefAko.

It's an Outfit that was previously revealed in a Survey and has been taken for the upcoming season. While the leaked version of the Outfit showcases augments and futuristic vibes, the final product may be very different. The second Outfit has been identified as Diamond Dealer. It seems to be a high-end version of the Highcard Boss NPC. Rumors indicate that this new character may replace Highcard.

Lastly, a buff or muscular version of Fishstick has been revealed as well. By the looks of it, he belongs to a Syndicate that will feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. The only question that remains is how this variant of the character put on so much mass.

5) Midas may be making a return

It's no secret that Midas' Drum Gun is making a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. This spray-and-pray weapon is perfect for close-range combat and for clearing rooms/buildings. Since this Mythic belonged to Midas back in Chapter 2, it's speculated that he will make a return in some form.

While this is based on rumors and hearsay, having Midas back in-game during a Heist-themed season makes complete sense. In fact, this is the perfect time for Epic Games to bring him back. Even if he plays a minor role in events that are yet to unfold, his presence will be enough to create hype and carry the season until the start of Chapter 5.

