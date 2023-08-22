Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks: New POIs, Battle Pass Outfit, Mythic weapons, and more

The first of many official Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks have started to appear online. Numerous content creators have been sent teasers by Epic Games to help reveal the upcoming season. While they do not provide a clear picture as of yet, they are helping create hype and showcase what the new season might bring. On that note, the developers seemingly want to showcase new Named Locations.

A total of three Named Locations or POIs have been revealed thus far in an official capacity. Akin to Chapter 2 Season 2, they give off criminal syndicate vibes, but for the time being, it cannot be said with certainty if these Named Locations will be used as strongholds for various factions. That said, here are the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks showcase three Named Locations and a Battle Pass Outfit, among other things

The elephant in the room for the time being are the Named Location or POIs. A total of three have been revealed by Epic Games, they are:

Sanguine Suites

Eclipsed Estate

Relentless Retreat

Sanguine Suites seems to be a beachside resort of sorts. It's unclear which part of the island this Named Location will be located on, but it will be rather large. As for the Eclipsed Estate, staying true to its name, a giant crescent moon can be seen carved into a rock formation adjacent to the Named Location. This may be a central POI in the next season.

Not to be outdone by the other two Named Locations, according to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks Relentless Retreat will be another quaint POI. It features very posh and refined architecture and seems to be some sort of a villa. It may play host to a prominent NPC.

Aside from the new Named Locations, a Battle Pass Outfit has been revealed as well. According to lore theorist FNChiefAko, the Outfit in question has likely been taken from a recent survey. This is standard protocol at this point, as Epic Games uses surveys to see what is popular and what is not. Nevertheless, there's no telling how the Outfit will look in-game as of now.

Lasty, according to the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, a plethora of Mythic weapons have been confirmed to be unvaulted. These include some newer ones from the end of Chapter 2 and Chapter 3, alongside older ones from the start of Chapter 2. A few fan favorites include Midas' Drum Gun, Kit's Shockwave Launcher, and Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug.

The severely overpowered Overclocked Pulse Rifle is also making a comeback alongside the infamous Havoc Pump Shotgun. Given how powerful these weapons were when in-game, it will be interesting to see which one becomes the meta moving forward. If nothing else, players will be spoiled for choice when it comes to firearms.

