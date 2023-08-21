Fortnite is finally bringing Midas back in Chapter 4, but not how we imagined

Midas is seemingly making a return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. This enigma of a character has been missing since the start of Chapter 2 Season 3. Although he's not dead as confirmed by Donald Mustard, he's not on the island, but that may change soon. According to leakers, his signature weapon - Midas' Drum Gun is making a comeback.

Given that the weapon was used by Midas in-game, this is a clear indication that Epic Games is up to something. While it still cannot be said with certainty whether or not this signifies his return, he will be present in a manner of speaking through his weapon. If anything, the next phase of the storyline seems to be a repeat of Chapter 2 Season 2, but in a more modernized setting and that's not all.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 to have many elements from Chapter 2 Season 2 and 3

Thanks to leaks acquired thus far, it's safe to say that the next phase of the storyline will be based on heists and other theatrics related to past seasons. By the looks of things, Epic Games is setting up Chapter 4 Season 4 to look similar to Chapter 2 Season 2 and 3. While not all the elements from the past will be featured in-game, a few key assets will be added in.

According to leakers and data-miners, aside from Midas' Drum Gun, two other weapons from the era will be added in. Players will be able to use Kit's Charge Shotgun and Kit's Shockwave Launcher. It will be interesting to see how these weapons play out given that others such as Foundation's MK-Seven AR and Overclocked Pulse Rifle will also be present in the loot pool.

Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug will also be featured in the loot pool. However, given how dynamic healing has become in-game, the item's stats will no doubt be altered to better suit the season. If nothing else, players will have more choices to choose from when wanting and needing to heal in a hurry.

Weapons are cool and all, but what about Midas?

All things aside, it's still too early to say if Midas will be featured in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Given that this will be a heisted-related season, having the character reappear would be perfect, but knowing Epic Games, nothing is that simple. The developers will want to keep Midas in reserve for as long as possible to create hype.

No doubt Donald Mustard has some grand plan for the character, but for the time being it would seem that he will remain vaulted and unavailable. That said, there is always the possibility of getting a new Midas Outfit in the Fortnite Item Shop if nothing else. Given that Outfits are remixed from time to time, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 would be the perfect time to release one. if not the real McCoy, a remix version will do just fine.

