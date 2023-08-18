Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: 10 Things players can expect to see

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is barely a few days away, but for the most part, details regardings things have been kept under wraps. It seems that Epic Games is finally going to be able to showcase things themselves rather than have leakers/data-miners do it first. Jokes aside, the new season has the community hyped and for good reason.

There is a lot of fresh content that has been planned for the next phase of the storyline and some of it seems out of this world. According to leaks, the season will start with an eclipse. The possibility of having to play in partial darkness is a rather intriguing prospect. While this is all based on speculation, there are a few things that players can expect to see next season.

Lego collaboration and nine other things that players can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

1) Innovator Slone playing a larger role in the storyline

Innovator Slone has been the centerpiece of this season. She's been key in advancing the storyline by uncovering secrets hidden deep within the Jungle Biome. It's clear that Epic Games has plans for her in the future. Given her redemption arc that's been a deciding factors for her popularity this reason, she's far from done. It's left to be seen what she does in Chapter 4 Season 4.

2) Vampire NPC Boss

Thanks to Epic Games, it can be confirmed that a new Vampire NPC Boss will be featured in Chapter 4 Season 4. If the leak was not conceiving enough, the fact that there will be an eclipse backs things up even more. The Vampire NPC Boss will likely be part of Fortnitemares 2023. Players will be able to defeat this character to obtain a special weapon or item.

3) Armored Cars and Cruiser Motorcycles

Two new types of vehicles will be featured in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. One of them will be a new Armored Car. It will seat a full Squad and will offer decent protection from incoming gunfire. According to leakers/data-miners, NPCs will also be able to use them in-game. As for Cruiser Motorcycles. These will be a brand new type of heavy two-wheelers. They will likely have more hit-points than regular two-wheelers.

4) Fortnite x Marvel comics

According to leakers/data-miners, sometime in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, another Marvel x Fortnite comic will be released. Akin to last time, this comic will shed light on a parallel storyline related to the main one. By all accounts, it may showcase The Foundation and Agent Jones' journey and their question to find Geno. It may also foretell of what's to come in Chapter 5 and beyond.

5) Doctor Who collaboration

Although the Doctor Who collaboration has been delayed, it will still arrive sometime in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. It will feature a Mini Battle Pass similar to the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration. Players will be able to earn freebies that include Outfits and other cosmetic items. There also be a new mythic weapon added in for the occasion as well.

6) Return of The Last Reality

Innovator Slone has picked up a signal that she's seen before. Given that she defended the island against The Last Reality in Chapter 2 Season 7, all signs indicate that this signal belongs to none other than the Cube's Cradle. This object is the only thing large enough to block out the Sun to create an eclipse. Taking into account that a new Last Reality Boss Outfit was leaked, it's not a mere coincidence.

7) First-Person Mode

The First-Person Mode has been in development for a very long time now. Every few months, Epic Games updates something in the game files related to this new camera angle. It's very likely that it will be ready for release at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. It will breathe new life into the game and attract a lot of new players to the metaverse.

8) Lego collaboration

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is going to bear witness to perhaps one of the largest collaborations to have taken place in-game. Lego is finally collaborating with Epic Games and worlds will collide in a huge way towards the end of the next phase of the storyline. While details are still rather limited, leakers/data-miners have very high hopes for things.

9) Eclipse Season

With the theme of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 having to do something with an eclipse, it's safe to assume that some elements of an eclipse will be featured in-game. The entire day-night cycle may be changed to accommodate for the theme. Certain parts of the island or the entire island itself may be thrown into utter darkness during a few moments in a match.

10) New Antagonist

There hasn't been an Antagonist in-game since the start of Chapter 4. While The Ageless could be considered as one, he's not exactly an antagonist per se. That said, it's very likely that Epic Games will reveal a more challenging antagonist in-game during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. While many suspect it to be the new unreleased Kymera NPC Boss, it could very well be anyone.

