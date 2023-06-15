Fortnite: How to eliminate players during the day

Unbeknownst to most players, Fortnite features a day/night cycle. Each day lasts for approximately 9:08 minutes and each night lasts for about 8:35 minutes. When this day-to-night shift occurs, lighting is adjusted accordingly and players will have to adapt to deal with factors such as reduced visibility, increased sniper scope-glint visibility, and fire being visible from a great distance. However, Epic Games wants players to first master the aspects of daytime combat.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 2 in Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to eliminate 20 opponents during the day. For those who manage to complete this task, they will be awarded 40,000 experience points and will have gained some valuable combat experience.

Step-by-step guide on how to eliminate players during the day in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Gear up during the day-cycle in-game and get as many eliminations as possible within 9:08 minutes.

1) Land at a hot-drop location at the start of the match and secure gear

Try to be the first to land at the desired location (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first steps towards completing this moderately difficult challenge is to land at a hot-drop location or a POI that witnesses a lot of fighting during the early-game. One of the best places in Chapter 4 Season 3 would be Creeky Compound. Since there are other challenges to complete in the area, it's a win-win situation for players. Once on the ground, secure loot and utility items as soon as possible and prepare for a fight.

2) Get as many eliminations as possible

Don't hesitate to rush and engage opponents (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Rather than wait for opponents to find you, it would be better if the initiative is taken on your behalf. Most players don't expect to be confronted immediately and will be busy sorting through loot to find a desired weapon. During this time, engaging in combat may prove to be beneficial. If nothing else, one or two opponents can be taken by surprise and eliminated with ease.

3) Rotate out of the area if things get too dangerous

Rotate to safety if low on ammo or utility items (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Remember that this challenge does not have to be completed in a single match. Given that the total number of eliminations required is 20, most will not be able to complete it in a single match by any means. That being said, if the early-game combat proves to be too challenging, it's best to rotate out of the area and seek peaceful pastures. On that note, for the average player, this challenge should be completed with 10 to 12 matches at most.

