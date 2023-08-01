Fortnite leak reveals 20+ weapons to be used in First Person mode

Fortnite's First Person mode has been a work in progress for months now. Although it was showcased in-game via a glitch, it's not yet been released in any official capacity. In fact, Epic Games is yet to make a statement about the same, but nevertheless, thanks to leakers/data-miners, there is an update. A few hours ago, iFireMonkey provided new information about the First Person mode.

According to the leakers/data-miner, Epic Games has been actively working on it in Chapter 4 Season 3 as well. They are fixing bugs that appeared when the First Person mode was activated in Save The World mode alongside updating how the Camera works. This is important as it will ensure that players' field of view is not hampered while executing certain tasks/activities. That's not all that's in development.

Fortnite's First Person mode has been updated to accommodate a plethora of new weapons

Alongside the bug fixes and other changes being made to the upcoming First Person mode, Epic Games has been updating weapon sounds. Since the camera angle itself will change in this new mode, the way sound works will be altered as well. As such, new sound files have been added to showcase these changes. Here's a list of all weapons' sounds that have been updated:

Raygun

Cloak Gauntlets

Explosive Repeater

Mammoth Pistol

Heavy Sniper

Ex-Caliber Rifle

Kinetic Boomerang

DMR

Makeshift Revolver

Bandages

Eating Fish

Grappler

Medkits

Shadow Tracker

Crossbow

Suppressed Sniper

Standard Sniper

Pistol

Pickaxes

Infantry Rifle

Combat Pistol

Makeshift Pump

Dragons Breath Sniper

Primal Pistol

While I don't have much of a "major" update to share about the mode (I still don't know when it'll release), what I can say is over this season they have been updating sound files to change how weapons sound in First Person mode.



According to iFireMonkey, there are many more that have been updated with First Person mode sounds. But what's interesting here is that many weapons featured on the list are not from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3's loot pool. For instance, Makeshift Revolver, Makeshift Pump, and Primal Pistol are from Chapter 2 Season 6. Others like the Ex-Caliber Rifle were last seen in Chapter 4 Season 1.

While this could be nothing, this could also very well be an indication that Epic Games will reintroduce these weapons to the loot pool in future seasons. Given that unvaulting weapons every now and then has been the trend for years, it's a possibility. Despite a few weapons on the list being hated by the community, using them in First Mode mode will be very interesting to see.

When will the First Person mode be added to Fortnite?

Given that it's been in development for months now, it's safe to assume that it's still not ready. As mentioned by iFireMonkey, Epic Games is still working on it. Perhaps it could be ready and implemented at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1, but this is purely based on speculation.

Since major changes such as this one takes time to perfect, it may not even come to fruition at the start of Fortnite Chapter 5. Despite meticulous planning and rapid development, it may not be ready. While there is proof of concept, having a bug/glitch free experience is top priority rather than just adding a new feature to the game.