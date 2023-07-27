Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 leak reveals major gameplay changes

Although Fortnite Chapter 4 is still going strong and will not be over until the end of 2023, it would seem that leaks pertaining to Chapter 5 are already appearing. According to leakers/data-miner GMatrixGames, Epic Games is currently working on a brand new gameplay feature. After introducing the Reality Augment system in Chapter 4 Season 1, the developers are now raising the bar.

Based on the information that's at hand, in Chapter 5 Season 1, Reality Augment Chests will seemingly be introduced to the game. Players will be able to interact with them to obtain powerful Legendary Reality Augments. This will be in addition to normal Reality Augments that will be obtainable via the dedicated in-game system. That being said, here's more information about this upcoming feature.

Epic Games to introduce Reality Augment Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

After having worked on and perfected the Reality Augment System in Fortnite, Epic Games is now seemingly working on sprucing it up even further. If the leak is to be believed, they are working on Reality Augment Chests.

These will contain Legendary Reality Augments that will provide players will outrageous buffs/boosts during a match. Much like Holo-Chests, they may require an item to open, but that's yet to be known at this point of time. That being said, here's what these here's what these Legendary Reality Augments do:

Reboot - Players respawn after being eliminated

Shield Increase - Will affect either the Oversheild or the player's base shield by increasing the overall capacity of it

Siphon - Will allow players to steal hit-points and shield-points by dealing damage to opponents

Unlike the run-of-the-mill Reality Augments that have been showcased in-game thus far, these are extremely powerful. Take the Reboot one for instance. This will change the Battle Royale experience for Solo players. Rather than being sent back to the lobby, they will now be able to respawn and get a second chance at securing a Victory Royale.

The Shield Increase is another powerful tool. Players who are able to obtain this Legendary Reality Augment can act as dynamic barriers and soak up incoming damage for their teammates. They can also use the extra shield-points to rush opponents without the risk of being eliminated.

As for the Siphon, since it does not mention any weapon in particular (unlike the Shotgun Siphon Reality Augment), it may apply to all weapons. The sheer potential of being able to siphon hit-points and shield-points while using a DMR or Sniper Rifle is mind-boggling to say the least.

When will Legendary Reality Augments be featured in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Taking into account that Epic Games added Reality Augments at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, the same may be done for this upcoming feature. Since major gameplay mechanics and changes are added at the start of a new chapter or season, this will likely follow the same pattern.

Nevertheless, this all depends on whether or not it's ready by the time the new chapter begins. Since they are still in early development, there's no way to be certain that things will be ready by the end of Fortnite Chapter 4.