How to register for Fortnite Reboot Rally: Website details, eligibility, and more

Epic Games is announcing another Reboot Rally in Fortnite. They have often tried to promote the game to players who aren't playing anymore, offering events or rewards to entice them back into the game, and this recent Fortnite Reboot Rally is how they're doing so.

Certain gamers who qualify can register and play with friends to earn rewards, which both parties can redeem. It's as much a reward for the returning player as it is for the existing gamer.

It's an exciting event, but it only applies to certain players. Here's what you need to know.

Reboot Rally Fortnite: Everything you need to know about the event

Epic Games added a blog post on September 19 describing their intentions with this event:

"It’s time to rally the squad! During Reboot Rally, rally your friends who haven’t played Fortnite in a while (or just started playing in Chapter 3 Season 4) and show ‘em what’s new this Season. As you complete Reboot Rally Quests and Bonus Goals, you and the returning/new friend(s) you’re playing with will earn points for in-game rewards."

This event requires two different types of players. One must be a new or returning player, and the other must be an active player. Epic Games defines these two types of Reboot Rally Fortnite members as such:

"An eligible returning/new player is anyone who has played less than 2 hours of Fortnite in the 30 days leading up to Chapter 3 Season 4. An active player is anyone who has played more than 2 hours of Fortnite in the 30 days leading up to Chapter 3 Season 4. Reboot Rally runs from September 19 at 9 AM ET to October 3, 2022, at 9 AM ET."

If you have a friend who hasn't played much at all recently, they might qualify for this event. To see who might qualify, check the friends tab in the Sidebar of the game.

If you are an active player, you'll see friends who qualify as returning or new players. The opposite is true for new or returning players.

The website for the registration is fn.gg/rebootrally. Loopers can do this event with one, two, or even three friends. It's even possible to do it with more than that if the selected game mode allows it.

To qualify, there has to be at least one returning player. If there are three active and one returning, that will qualify just fine.

The event awards points to players for participating and completing specific tasks. At certain point thresholds, the following awards will be given to all involved players:

50 points: Barb-B-Q Emoticon

100 points: Freshly Forged Wrap

150 points: Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe

200 points: Fiery Descent Glider

Reboot Rally Rewards (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, the Reboot Rally quests do not all have to be completed with the same friend. New or active players can play with any of their counterparts and receive the rewards when they alone complete the required challenges.

For more information, please visit fn.gg/rebootrally.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far