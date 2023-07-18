Fortnite x Overwatch concept art brings best of both worlds into a single frame

Rumors of a Fortnite x Overwatch collaboration have been brewing for some time now. After Epic Games added a Spray (Hamster Cabbie), which seemingly showcased artwork from Overwatch 2, the community spiraled into speculation-ville. Although its design was updated (likely to avoid IP infringement), the rumors surrounding a collaboration did not die out.

Fast forward to July 2023, and while there's still no word of an official collaboration, a leaker/dataminer named "ponyraee" brought the dream to life. Over the last few days, the individual has been porting characters from Overwatch 2 into the metaverse.

Overwatch 2 characters looks amazing in Fortnite

Despite this not being an official collaboration, the Outfits in question look absolutely brilliant. While there are more characters ported into Fortnite, these are the only ones that can be showcased for now.

Here's a clip of Soldier: 76 using a FlapJack Rifle in-game:

Tracer ported to Fortnite:

Posts featuring characters such as Genji, Mercy, and others have been removed due to copyright claims. Although this is rather disheartening, there might be a valid reason why this is happening.

An official collaboration between Activision Blizzard (Overwatch 2) and Fortnite may be in the works

According to ponyraee, the DMCA notices provided for the takedown of posts claimed that the individual had leaked content. Given that the characters showcased were based on models freely available in the game, this would make no sense. Furthermore, considering the game itself has been live for nearly 10 months now, these were in no way leaks.

PONY 📦 @ponyraee



Basically blizzard who took the posts down no idea why but in the DMCA message the guy who reported these posts said that I “leaked” content from overwatch 2 (no idea whether fortnite and overwatch will be collaborating)



PONY 📦 @ponyraee Looks like Fortnite or Overwatch team doesn't like what I'm doing, they starting throwing DMCA on the posts! :/ Explaining everything in one tweet:Basically blizzard who took the posts down no idea why but in the DMCA message the guy who reported these posts said that I "leaked" content from overwatch 2 (no idea whether fortnite and overwatch will be collaborating)Although there's a…

If anything, leakers who dabble in Overwatch 2 content have been posting things for months and are yet to receive these many DMCA notices. While this is still speculation, all hints indicate a potential collaboration between Activision Blizzard and Fortnite. While this may seem too good to be true, this wouldn't be the first major crossover for Epic Games with other game developers.

Doom Slayer and Witcher were added to the metaverse at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1. Isaac Clarke from the Dead Space franchise was also featured in-game. When taking major crossovers into consideration, these pale in comparison to the Destiny 2 x Fortnite collaboration that occurred in August of 2022. While Epic Games is yet to partner with Activision Blizzard, it doesn't seem all that outlandish. Here's what a few fans had to say about the situation:

noob @NoobLikesCake @ponyraee pretty sure that’s probably a sign an actual collab is happening or something. literally no reason why they would get taken down while other fan content doesn’t to my knowledge

Shrek5onBluRay @Shrek5onBluRay @ponyraee What if they are collabing and it was so accurate they thought u were legit leaking it

While the majority of users were excited about the possibility that DMCAs were handed out as a result of unknowingly spilling the collaborations, others were on the defense. Here's what they had to say:

From asking ponyraee to appeal against the DMCA to cautioning the user not to get banned, many disliked the decision. However, all things considered, it was very likely that Activision Blizzard disapproved of characters being showcased in the game. Since there's no official collaboration to speak of, this may have been an issue from an intellectual property standpoint. Hopefully, in the future, this situation changes if and when a collaboration occurs.