5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Tracer

Tracer is a hero many Overwatch 2 veterans are familiar with, as she has been a part of the game’s roster since the first version launched in 2016. A close-range skirmisher, this British pilot is a staple flanker in Blizzard’s First-Person Shooter title and retains this position in its successor as well. Using her main abilities to ‘blink’ through space and time, she can traverse great distances and deal high single-target damage using her Pulse Pistols.

She can also move back in space and time, reversing any effects and damage cast on her. Using these abilities, she can quickly flank onto an unsuspecting member of your team and return without them getting a chance to retaliate.

The five best heroes that match up against Tracer in Overwatch 2

A rather ‘squishy’ Damage hero, Tracer, unfortunately, boasts the lowest health pool among all the heroes in Overwatch 2. However, this makes her an easy target as her reactively swift abilities make her a hard catch. She becomes an annoying enemy to deal with, especially if you or your allies are low on health or away from your team. Here’s a detailed look into her kit -

Pulse Pistols (Primary Fire) - Two short-range automatic pistols. It is a ‘hitscan’ type of weapon with a rapid rate of fire.

- Two short-range automatic pistols. It is a ‘hitscan’ type of weapon with a rapid rate of fire. Blink - Upon activation, Tracer teleports in the direction she is already moving, zipping through a certain space and reappearing a few yards away. This ability can be activated thrice before it reaches cooldown.

- Upon activation, Tracer teleports in the direction she is already moving, zipping through a certain space and reappearing a few yards away. This ability can be activated thrice before it reaches cooldown. Recall - This ability grants Tracer the power to travel back in space and time for three seconds prior. Her weapon will be reloaded, any effects cast in the three seconds will be negated, and her health bar will also regenerate.

- This ability grants Tracer the power to travel back in space and time for three seconds prior. Her weapon will be reloaded, any effects cast in the three seconds will be negated, and her health bar will also regenerate. Pulse Bomb (Ultimate) - A large bomb that sticks to any surface or enemy that it is aimed towards, dealing massive damage to all enemies in an Area-of-Effect (AoE) after ticking for a brief time.

Being a squishy flank hero, Tracer can be an easy target if she is pinned down. However, using her nimble kit, she can be an annoyance to deal with, especially since it might be difficult to react against her attacks. There are a few counters to this Damage hero, and here are the top five ones.

1) Genji

Genji from Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Overwatch 2’s resident samurai-like damage hero, you can pick Genji as a great counter to Tracer. You will have an edge in vertical mobility, as she is limited to horizontal movement.

As this Damage hero, you can deflect both her primary fire and ultimate, pulse bomb. Your primary fire, Shurikens, will melt through her instantly if you are able to land consistent hits on her.

2) Cassidy

Cassidy from Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Playing Cassidy effectively in an Overwatch 2 match can be a nightmare for Tracer, as a good single shot from you will be enough to lower her health immensely. This is without using your other abilities, such as flashbang, which will make it incredibly easy to finish this swift, blinking hero. It will also be easy to pin a blinking Tracer down in your ultimate as long as she does not have a Recall handy.

3) Winston

Winston from Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Winston, a tank hero amongst Overwatch 2’s roster, can be a good match for a Tracer. No matter how far she blinks, you can easily chase her down with Jump Pack. Your primary fire, Tesla Cannon, is also about the same effective range as a Tracer’s, so she must be up close to inflict any damage on you. You can also use your Barrier Projector to stay relatively safe from her Pulse Bomb.

4) Torbjorn

Torbjorn and his Turret (Image via Blizzard)

An auto-turret-wielding Damage behemoth from Overwatch 2, this hero can more than stand his own against a Tracer. With constant damage dealt from your turret, Tracer will find it difficult to come into range to do any substantial damage to you. Even if she finds a way to do so, your Rivet Gun and your Overload form will be more than enough to easily pick her off if you can track her through her blinks.

5) Widowmaker

Widowmaker from Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Using a sniper from often high vertical vantage points, this Overwatch 2 hero makes a great counter for our blinking hero. More often than not, you can pick out a Tracer at full health with a single headshot before she even realizes what hit her.

It is hard for her to counter you as well because of how Widowmaker’s positioning works. Your ultimate, Infra-Sight, can keep track of her if she uses her Blink or Recall.

Tracer is one of the original heroes that has been in the game since its inception, so most players will have figured out a way or two to counter this pesky Damage hero. However, she can be dangerous if used aptly.

Players should focus on tracking her complex movements and use predictability to see where she might pop up next. Nevertheless, countering any hero depends on hero mastery and nurturing a decent game nous in Overwatch 2.

Poll : 0 votes