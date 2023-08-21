Fortnite to bring back 6 overpowered weapons in Chapter 4 Season 4

According to Fortnite leakers/data miners, Epic Games is all set to bring back a few overpowered weapons in Chapter 4 Season 4. Some of these weapons in question have been part of the metaverse for years but were kept vaulted. Given that the loot pool is constantly rotated, this makes a lot of sense. Coming back to the weapons at hand, a total of six will be added back to the loot pool, including both long-range and close-range weapons.

While this is still based on speculation, they seem to be the perfect tools for a heist job, and this may be the theme of the upcoming season. The theme is only speculation, but the weapon list has been confirmed for now. Here's more information about these Mythic weapons.

TNTinas Ka-Boom Bow and five other Mythics are making a return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

According to leakers/data miners, a total of six Mythics will be added to the game next season. The most prominent of these weapons is TNTinas Ka-Boom Bow. At first, it was thought that TNT Tina would be featured on the island as an NPC in Chapter 4 Season 4, but this was soon dismissed. Nevertheless, her weapon will be part of the loot pool.

Players will be able to use TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow to deal explosive damage to foes at long range. While the shot does take a while to charge up, once unleashed, explosive damage will be inflicted in a small area.

Moving on, Gunnar's Stinger SMG is another powerful Mythic that's being brought back. At close range, the weapon can inflict vast amounts of damage in a very brief amount of time. This makes it perfect for combat inside buildings and when rushing into closed spaces.

As for The Foundation's MK-Seven AR and Overclocked Pulse Rifle, these two are lethal at mid-range and, to an extent, work well at long-range as well. They both function very differently from each other, but at their core, they are Assault Rifles and, as such, will form the backbone of the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

The Havoc Pump Shotgun Mythic will perhaps become the most feared close-range weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. With the ability to nearly one-shot opponents, staying out of range of this weapon during combat will be the best option for many.

Lastly, a laser-based weapon from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 called Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun is making a return as well. This weapon fires a constant beam of energy that inflicts damage every second. Players who are able to steady their aim and keep the beam focused on their target will be able to bring down foes with ease. A reskin of the weapon was recently featured in-game as Bender's Shiny Raygun.

