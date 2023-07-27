How to get Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun in Fortnite Chapter 4

With the Fortnite x Futurama collaboration live, players can now obtain Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun in Chapter 4. This weapon has been taken directly from the franchise and added to the loot pool. As per official information, it will be in-game until the update v25.30 goes live. Although it's a reskin of the Kymera Ray Gun from Chapter 2 Season 7, it's still fun to use.

That being said, obtaining the Shiny Metal Raygun is not going to be easy. Unlike other weapons present in the loot pool, this one can not be found as loot or obtained by searching chests. The only way to get hold of this weapon is to purchase it from an NPC.

How to purchase Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun in Fortnite Chapter 4

Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun is quite the bargain at 600 Gold (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As stated, Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun has to be bought from an NPC. It comes as no surprise that the NPC in question is Bender himself. While having Fortnite NPCs sell weapons is nothing new, given that Bender is cel-shaded, it is rather amusing for the most part. He can be found loitering the docks south of Mega City. Use the in-game NPC finder to locate him easily.

Once you have found him, interact with him to bring up the dialogue wheel. You will have two options to choose from when interacting with him. You can Hire the NPC for 200 Gold or purchase Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun for 600 Gold. Keep in mind, if you want the Mythic weapon and also want to Hire him, purchase the weapon first. Once you Hire him, there's no way to purchase the weapon.

Given that he sells five Bender's Shiny Metal Rayguns in every match, hiring the NPC will prevent opponents from purchasing the weapon. Although this method will cost a total of 800 Gold, for those who have lots to spare, this slash-and-burn technique is rather useful.

Is it worth buying Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun in Fortnite Chapter 4?

Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun is good at any range (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

While Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun is a powerful weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, it's not useful in all situations. Despite the weapon having infinite ammo and the ability to inflict opponents rapidly due to the never-ending energy beam, in most combat scenarios it tends to fall short.

This is especially true in biomes that have a lot of cover for opponents to hide behind. Once line of sight has been broken, the weapon becomes useless. Furthermore, with scoped weapons such as the Thermal DMR and MK-Alpha Assault Rifle being the meta this season, Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun doesn't make the cut. It's more of a novelty weapon than anything else.

Given the cost and situational utility that can be derived from it, using it as an alternative weapon rather than the main weapon is the best option. The only upside is that it requires no ammo which can be a life-saver in long-drawn engagements.