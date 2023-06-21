Fortnite leak reveals 5 mythic weapons arriving in Chapter 4 Season 4

Although Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is just getting started, leakers/data-miners have already uncovered a list of mythic weapons that will be released next season. Discovered by iFireMonkey, the list includes some old favorites from the start of Chapter 4 and even a few from Chapter 3. They cover both close-range and long-range warfare.

The weapons in question are Gunnar's Stinger SMG, The Foundation's MK-Seven Assault Rifle, Overclocked Pulse Rifle, and Havoc Pump Shotgun. It's very likely that their stats will be adjusted and they will be added to the loot pool at the start of Chapter 4 Season 4. But wait, that's not all of them. As mentioned there are five mythic weapons in total.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is a list of Mythics planned to be unvaulted during Chapter 4 - Season 4:



- Gunnar's Stinger SMG

- The Foundation's MK-Seven AR

- Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun

- Overclocked Pulse Rifle

- Havoc Pump Shotgun Here is a list of Mythics planned to be unvaulted during Chapter 4 - Season 4:- Gunnar's Stinger SMG- The Foundation's MK-Seven AR- Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun- Overclocked Pulse Rifle- Havoc Pump Shotgun

While four of them are part of the Imagined Order versus The Resistance storyline and the present storyline, one of them is from Chapter 2 Season 7. The weapon in question is none other than Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun. If the name sounds familiar that's because they were a Boss NPC present on the island during the Kymera Invasion. With the weapon allegedly coming back soon, what could this mean?

Is The Last Reality coming back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Zyg and Choppy can now be found wondering and examining the parasites around the caravan park at Weeping Woods #Fortnite On The MoveZyg and Choppy can now be found wondering and examining the parasites around the caravan park at Weeping Woods #Fortnite On The Move 👣Zyg and Choppy can now be found wondering and examining the parasites around the caravan park at Weeping Woods https://t.co/g7rYwKOckx

Zyg and Choppy came to the island during the height of the Kymera invasion during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Over the course of the season, this Boss NPC would travel to certain POIs and Landmarks to plant Parasite Eggs. Based on the lore and in-game interactions, they were tasked with increasing the population of Parasites present on the island.

That said, shooting Parasite Eggs would cause Zyg and Choppy to turn hostile. Once engaged and defeated in combat, they would drop Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun. While it functioned similarly to the normal Ray Gun that was present in the loot pool at that time, it had more kick to it.

Coming back to the topic at hand, if this weapon is being added to the loot pool next season (Chapter 4 Season 4), will The Kymera and The Last Reality make a comeback? While it may be possible, with The Herald and Cube Queen out of the picture, who will become the new antagonist that will threaten reality?

While it was initially thought that Innovator Slone would be the perpetrator, new audio logs discovered during the Fortnite update v25.10's downtime showed that she's allied with Optimus Prime. That takes her out of the picture and leaves The Unseen faction as the only possible culprit. Since it's known that they are working for the Last Reality, there are definitely some unseen links.

But for the time being, there is no way of knowing for certain if The Last Reality or Kymera will return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Unless another Rift is opened in the sky connecting their reality to the one in which the Zero Point is present, they are not an immediate threat for the time being, that is.

Poll : 0 votes