Fortnite update v25.10 patch notes: Nike Airphoria collaboration, Shockwave Grenade, Daily Login Rewards removal, and more 

The Fortnite update v25.10 is underway, and although things will take a while to complete, leakers/data-miners have been able to showcase a lot of the upcoming content and changes that will be arriving once the downtime ends. While not everything will go live at once, by the end of this week, most of the things showcased/leaked will go live in-game.

On that note, the Cloaking Device Item will be added to the loot pool alongside Shockwave Grenades. They will change the meta to a large extent and make combat interesting in certain situations. That said, here's all the major changes players can expect to see in the Fortnite update v25.10.

Fortnite update v25.10 patch notes: New content, changes, and leaks

1) Daily Login Rewards removal and rework

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



With the release of Fortnite's v25.10 update, we'll be reallocating the Daily Login Rewards to other sources — most notably Daily Quests and Mission Alerts.Read more here: fn.gg/RewardsUpdate

As per the official information provided by Epic Games, Daily Login Rewards in Save The World Mode will be reworked. Rather than logging in and claiming freebies, players will now only be able to earn them by completing Missions. While this rework has not been welcomed by the community as a whole, Epic Games states that this will make rewards for higher level players feel more worthy.

2) Shockwave Grenade un-vaulting

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus 🟣 Get ready to bounce around the jungle - Shockwave Grenades are being unvaulted in Zero Build with our v25.10 game update!



We've been paying close attention to player feedback regarding mobility items, and will continue to monitor gameplay for all Battle Royale experiences. 🟣 Get ready to bounce around the jungle - Shockwave Grenades are being unvaulted in Zero Build with our v25.10 game update!We've been paying close attention to player feedback regarding mobility items, and will continue to monitor gameplay for all Battle Royale experiences. https://t.co/tmtGQ1d4IX

Shockwave Grenades will be unvaulted following the Fortnite update v25.10. In theory, this will allow players to have an easier time rotating through the jungle and clearing terrain with ease. It will also allow players to implement some weird, but interesting combat strategies.

3) Nike "Airphoria" collaboration

Wenso @Wensoing



- 2 Skins

- 3 Backblings (one is codenamed Present)

- 2 Pickaxes

- 1 Emote

- 1 Glider



#Fortnite The Nike Air Max set should include the following if it is codenamed LastVoice:- 2 Skins- 3 Backblings (one is codenamed Present)- 2 Pickaxes- 1 Emote- 1 Glider The Nike Air Max set should include the following if it is codenamed LastVoice:- 2 Skins- 3 Backblings (one is codenamed Present)- 2 Pickaxes- 1 Emote- 1 Glider#Fortnite https://t.co/s8xvbve4cO

A brand new collaboration with Nike called "Airphoria" will go live once the downtime ends. According to the information at hand, Nike will be creating a Creative Map using UEFN. It is set to be a one-of-a-kind and immersive experience in-game. There also be several cosmetics items on sale for players to purchase from the Item Shop.

4) Super Styles

Super Styles are available in the Battle Pass once players cross Seasonal Level 100 in the Battle Pass. As is tradition, during the first major downtime of every season, they are added to the game files and subsequently decrypted. It's good to see the Super Styles being added this time around and amazing as well.

5) July Crew Pack

FN News 🌴 @SentinelCentral



Unlike the previous 3 months, we don’t know who it will be, so take your best guesses in the replies! 🤔 The July #Fortnite Crew Pack *SHOULD* be revealed in the next few days.Unlike the previous 3 months, we don’t know who it will be, so take your best guesses in the replies! 🤔 The July #Fortnite Crew Pack *SHOULD* be revealed in the next few days. Unlike the previous 3 months, we don’t know who it will be, so take your best guesses in the replies! 🤔 https://t.co/e5xO1BuLqW

Despite leakers/data-miners working hard, the July Crew Pack remains a mystery. It will be interesting to see if the yet to be announced character plays a role in the storyline anytime soon or sometime in the near future. Since most featured Outfits become NPCs sooner or later, it will be interesting to see if Epic Games follows suit.

6) Summer Escape Event

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey This years Summer event is called "Summer Escape"



The following Questlines are included:

- The Quench Quest

- Lagoon Party Time

- Make an Entrance This years Summer event is called "Summer Escape"The following Questlines are included:- The Quench Quest- Lagoon Party Time- Make an Entrance https://t.co/womysYHaH1

The first official details about the upcoming Fortnite Summer Escape Event have finally been leaked. According to leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, there will be three different Questlines added for the occasion. It's very likely that each Questline will provide some sort of reward upon completion.

7) Ranked Mode reset

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive



Make sure to follow Don't forget that your Rank will be reset in v25.10Make sure to follow @FortniteStatus for the update release date Don't forget that your Rank will be reset in v25.10 👀Make sure to follow @FortniteStatus for the update release date 👀

As per the official statement released by Epic Games, Ranked Mode will be reset once the downtime for Fortnite update v25.10 occurs. Those who had reached Unreal rank will be dropped back to the lowest tier.

8) Jungle Boss NPC and Cloaking Device Item

Mida @MidaRado Das neue Item in-game



Das neue Item in-game

Once the downtime ends, the brand new Cloaking Device Item will be added to the loot pool. According to leakers/data-miners, it will be obtainable by defeating the Jungle Boss NPC. Given that it will take some grit and guts to defeat this new NPC in combat, getting the Cloaking Device Item as a reward will be well worth it.

9) Ciri (Witcher) Outfit

Shiina @ShiinaBR



A Player Icon with her face was added in today's update, and the icon is part of an encrypted set!



(Thanks to Ciri from The Witcher 3 will most likely be in the Item Shop very soon!!A Player Icon with her face was added in today's update, and the icon is part of an encrypted set!(Thanks to @iFireMonkey for making me aware of the icon!) Ciri from The Witcher 3 will most likely be in the Item Shop very soon!! 🔥A Player Icon with her face was added in today's update, and the icon is part of an encrypted set!(Thanks to @iFireMonkey for making me aware of the icon!) https://t.co/xnY1ojY1xZ

According to prominent leakers, Ciri from the Witcher franchise will finally be featured as an Outfit in Fortnite. While it was initially expected that she would be added in alongside Geralt of Rivia, it would seem that Epic Games had other plans for the young hero. With The Witcher Season 3 releasing on Netflix soon, the Outfit will likely be added in around the same time.

