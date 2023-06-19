Fortnite x Nike Airphoria collab: Start date, rewards, cosmetics, and more

Nike has had quite a few collaborations with Fortnite over the years, and if the rumors are true, another one will occur soon. According to leakers/data miners, some information about a new collaboration called Nike "Airphoria" was leaked via LinkedIn. While the information is limited, leakers/data miners were able to obtain a visual trailer for the upcoming collaboration.

Two links have also been discovered, but they will remain offline until the collaboration goes live. On that note, here's everything that is known about the Fortnite x Nike "Airphoria" collaboration.

Note: The information is based on early leaks and is subject to change at Epic Games' discretion.

Fortnite x Nike collaboration - "Airphoria"

According to veteran leakers/data miners iFireMonkey and HYPEX, the Nike "Airphoria" collaboration will occur on June 20, 2023. This will coincide with the Fortnite update v25.10. During the downtime, more details about the crossover will be decrypted by leakers/data miners. However, for the time being, some details have been disclosed.

Nike-designed Outfits/Skins will be added to the Item Shop once downtime ends after the update v25.10. There will also be other cosmetic items, but it's unclear what these will be for the time being. In all probability, they will be limited to Back Blings, Glider, and perhaps, a Pickaxe or two.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



On 6.20 Fortnite will be home to a Air Max themed UEFN map, the experience will feature Nike designed skins, cosmetics, and special rewards for .Swoosh members.



This appears to be an… Spotted over on linkedin is more information on the Nike x Fortnite "Airphoria" collaboration.On 6.20 Fortnite will be home to a Air Max themed UEFN map, the experience will feature Nike designed skins, cosmetics, and special rewards for .Swoosh members.This appears to be an… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Spotted over on linkedin is more information on the Nike x Fortnite "Airphoria" collaboration.On 6.20 Fortnite will be home to a Air Max themed UEFN map, the experience will feature Nike designed skins, cosmetics, and special rewards for .Swoosh members.This appears to be an… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2cGA0WrfqP

Given that collaborations are usually accompanied by in-game Challenges/Quests, there may also be free cosmetics that will be obtainable by completing certain tasks. However, for the moment, this remains an uncertainty. On that note, it has been confirmed that ".Swoosh" members will be given special rewards during the Nike "Airphoria" collaboration.

Lastly, there will also be an Air Max-themed UEFN Map. It will be an immersive and first-of-it's-kind experience made by Nike. It will be interesting to see how they leverage the power of the Unreal Engine for Fortnite and what they have in store for fans.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Also .swoosh is Nikes web3/NFT project based on what others have talked about, so it's going to be interesting to see if that's part of the collaboration or if it's just something unrelated to it that is just part of the UEFN map and not an "epic endorsed" part. Also .swoosh is Nikes web3/NFT project based on what others have talked about, so it's going to be interesting to see if that's part of the collaboration or if it's just something unrelated to it that is just part of the UEFN map and not an "epic endorsed" part.

As for how long the collaboration will last, information about the same should become available once the downtime ends on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Nevertheless, based on rough guesswork, the collaboration should last two weeks, if nothing else. This will give players plenty of time to experience everything that will be there on offer.

Poll : 0 votes