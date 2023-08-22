Is the Drum Gun coming back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4? Yes, according to leakers/data-miners, this weapon will be coming back to the game. It will be added to the loot pool and will feature in-game for the entirety of Chapter 4 Season 4. However, the weapon in question will not be the normal variety, but rather the Mythic version called Midas' Drum Gun.

This version of the weapon is more powerful than the standard one and can unleash devastation at close-range. However, given the strong recoil, firing it in short bursts will be the best way to make use of it. Since it has a magazine size of 40, players will not have to reload after firing just a few rounds. The weapon can also be used to provide covering and suppressing fire when needed, but that's not all.

Midas' Drum Gun will reshape combat in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Unlike other SMGs in-game, the Drum Gun has the highest magazine capacity of any weapon in the same class. While it's not as accurate as other SMGs, it's sustained fire makes it a daunting weapon in close-range encounters. For players who are able to control the weapon's recoil, they will be able to clear out a squad with ease.

If nothing else, Midas' Drum Gun is perfect for clearing out rooms and for fights in tight spaces. It's the best weapon for breaching buildings and useful in spray-and-pray tactics. As long as enough Medium Ammo can be secured for the weapon, players will be able to use it to maximum effect in most close-range situations.

That being said, it's still unclear how players will acquire this Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Nevertheless, due to recent Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, there is some idea of how Midas' Drum Gun will be acquired in-game.

How to obtain Midas' Drum Gun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Without much information to go on, the safest bet as to how players will be able to acquire this weapon will be by accessing a Vault. As seen in the teaser, Midas' Drum Gun can be seen kept in display case inside a Vault. Logically, this would imply that the weapon can be found inside of Vaults in-game.

Since they have been a prominent feature since the start of Chapter 4, players will be able to open or break into Vaults to obtain the weapon. As of the moment, while it has been confirmed that Midas' Drum Gun will be added to the loot pool, normal versions of the weapon may be featured as well. However, this information cannot be confirmed at the moment.

Aside from the Midas' Drum Gun, other Mythic weapons will also be found inside Vaults. Depending on RNG (random number generator) and Vault-specific loot, different Mythic weapons may be found in Vaults located across the island. Here's a list of all known Mythic weapons being unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4:

Midas' Drum Gun

Kit's Charge Shotgun

Kit's Shockwave Launcher

Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug

Foundation's MK-Seven AR

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

Havoc Pump Shotgun

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun

TNTinas Ka-Boom Bow

Gunnar's Stinger SMG

Given that these are all Mythic weapons, they only form a small part of the loot for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Other normal weapons and utility items will also be present in the loot pool. However, as is tradition, many weapons/items from the current season will be vaulted next season. It goes without saying that the Kinetic Boomerang and perhaps the Mammoth Pistol will be the first to go.

