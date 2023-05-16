Fortnite leak shows new Smart-SMG in development for Chapter 4

According to veteran Fortnite leaker/data-miner HYPEX, Epic Games are currently working on a brand new SMG. Based on the information, the SMG in question will function much like the Auto Aim Pistol that's currently in the loot pool. Players will be able to use the weapon to lock onto a target and squeeze the trigger for maximum effect.

Given that Chapter 4 Season 3 will showcase futuristic vibes as well, this weapon may be added in then. However, for the time being not much else is known about this "Smart SMG." Only one thing can be said for certain which is that combat in Fortnite is slowly evolving. Epic Games is giving players innovative ways by which to eliminate their opponents. But that's not all that's currently in development.

Smart SMG first could be first of many such weapons in Fortnite

It comes as no surprise that Epic Games is working on a second smart weapon. Given how popular the Auto Aim Pistol has become, players would want to see more such weapons added to the loot pool. For this reason, it's very likely that the upcoming Smart SMG is one of many that are currently in development. Taking a note out of Cyberpunk 2077, there's scope to create a whole range of Smart weapons.

As outlandish as it may seem, having Smart Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and ARs in Fortnite would fit in perfectly. As long as they are not broken or overpowered, the community shouldn't have a problem with Smart weapons. In fact, if anything, it would make combat more interesting. Players would have more choices with which to engage their foes.

Aside from Smart weaponry, Epic Games is also working on a new weapon that increases fire rate as it's being used. Longer the fire is sustained, the faster the fire rate becomes. This is an interesting concept as it likely means that the weapon will have a slow firing build-up time before it can unleash an unstoppable amount of firepower. This is very similar to how the Sideways Minigun functions. That said, the community has a lot say about these developments:

As seen from the comments, the majority of players already dislike the notion of a Smart SMG and another Sideways Minigun type of weapon. Nevertheless, as mentioned, with Fortnite evolving, gameplay will change over the coming months. Furthermore, given the numerous lethal options there are in the loot pool, there's something for everyone there. While some may hate the Smart SMG, others will surely love it.

That being said, more information about both of these new weapons will become available as Chapter 4 Season 3 draws near. If nothing else, the ideation behind these Smart Weapons has to be lauded. While they may not be everyone's bottle of Slap Juice, they will be worth trying out during a match.

