Fortnite community left disgruntled after Lightsaber Pickaxe is still a no-show in Chapter 4

For as long as anyone can remember, the Fortnite community has been asking Epic Games to make Lightsaber-themed Pickaxes (Harvesting Tools). With the new Star Wars collaboration having gone live on may 2, 2023, many anticipated that the developers would finally add in Lightsabers as Harvesting Tools. But that's the exact opposite of what happened.

Rather than giving the community what they want (and to be honest, deserve), Epic Games once again added in Harvesting Tools that have left fans disgruntled. Instead of a mighty Lightsaber, a Fusion Cutter was added in a Harvesting Tool for Anakin Skywalker. While this would have worked well for other Outfit in-game, it just doesn't make any sense, and the community had a lot to say about it.

Fortnite community takes a dig at Epic Games for adding in a Harvesting Tool that no one cares about

While there is an idea behind the Fusion Cutter Harvesting Tool, most of the community doesn't much care for it. For reference sake, this item was used by young Anakin Skywalker to repair his podracer in the movie. However, in the grand scheme of things, no one cares much about it. Given that Lightsabers are the most memorable aspect of Star Wars, this feels like a footnote at best.

That said, while no one is being forced to purchase this Harvesting Tool, it doesn't create any aspirational value either. The Fortnite community as a whole has no desire to purchase this Harvesting Tool to use it during the game. In fact, many state that the harvesting tools that are related to Padmé Amidala and Darth Maul offer more value for V-Bucks. Here's what a few fans had to say:

Going by the comments left by fans under the Reddit post, it's clear to see that they are upset about Epic Games not adding in a Lightsaber Harvesting Tool. As stated, each one is unique to the wielder and has a personality of its own. Nevertheless, by the looks of it, they will not be added to Fortnite as a functional Harvesting Tool any time soon.

Players will have to be content with using them as weapons. That being said, why haven't Lightsaber been added in as a Harvesting Tool? Given that Stormbreaker exists in-game as both a Harvesting Tool and Mythic weapon, this decision is truly perplexing, but there seems to be a reason behind the same.

Disney may be responsible for not allowing Epic Games to add Lightsabers as Harvesting Tools

As seen time and time again, certain cosmetic items in Fortnite are locked to certain characters. For instance, Mjölnir (Harvesting Tool) can only be used by certain characters/Outfits, whereas Stormbreaker (Harvesting Tool), can be used by anyone. This in itself generated a lot of backlash from the community towards Epic Games and Disney.

Similarly, it may so just happen that Disney wants to limit Lightsabers to be used as weapons in Fortnite to avoid this happening in the future. Given that Lightsabers are typically only used by Force-sensitive characters, having others be able to use it would be inaccurate to the lore. For this season, limiting them as weapons makes somewhat sense. But this is just one hypothesis.

The other scenario could be that Disney doesn't want Epic Games to add in Lightsabers as Harvesting Tools whatsoever. They would much rather have them feature in-game as weapons. Given that collaborations involve a lot of paperwork and licensing, this is definitely done with some intent. What those intentions are will likely never be revealed to the public.

Nevertheless, players can still enjoy being able to cosplay as their favorite characters from Star Wars and use Lightsabers to have epic duels in Fortnite. Maybe in the future Lightsabers may finally be featured as Harvesting Tool, but for the time being, this is all that's being given.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes