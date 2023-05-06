Viral Fortnite Lightsaber fight is something straight out of a Star Wars movie

With the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration having gone live on May 2, 2023, Lightsabers have been added back to the loot pool. As seen in the franchise, these powerful weapons can be used to take on multiple opponents at once and block incoming fire. While this is not the first time that they have been added to the game, this time around, they feel a lot more fluid in nature.

This has led to some epic Lightsaber fights that look like something straight out of a Star Wars movie. Unlike the movies, these are not scripted or pre-planned. They occur in the heat of the moment, and those involved are reacting in real-time to the unfolding scenario. One such fight has caught the attention of the community for several reasons and gone viral on Twitter.

Fortnite x Star Wars Lightsaber duel features some insane moves using the ODM Gear from Attack on Titan

Heavenly 👑 @CrownLead3r Fortnite bringing my lucid dreams to life Fortnite bringing my lucid dreams to life 💀 https://t.co/VIprfI7swj

While a Lightsaber duel in itself is rather cool to witness, the one that's been making rounds on social media involves ODM gear as well. Two players with Clone Trooper Outfits go head-to-head in this winner takes all battle. Rather than using just the Lightsaber to attack, one Clone Trooper combines the mobility of ODM Gear with the power of the Lightsaber to get the upper hand.

After dodging bullets, the player goes in close for the kill and lands atop the structure on which the other player is holding their ground. Rather than use the ODM Gear to finish the job and score the elimination, the player switches to their Lightsaber and uses Force Push to send the opponent flying into the Storm. Here's what the defender in the video has to say about this brilliant attack strategy:

"This is the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life. Two Clone Troopers going at it. One of them is using ODM Gear, dodges the bullets, and attaches the line to my structure. Swings around like Levi Ackerman. He's coming at me full speed. I start swinging my Lightsaber, but he manages to land in my build like he's Batman. Dodges my Lightsaber attack and somehow pull his Lightsaber out, and then he uses the Force to throw me off."

Considering that the video has been slowed down to showcase the nitty-gritty of the strategy used by the attacker, this all occurred in barely a few seconds. To be able to plan and execute strategy in real-time in Fortnite is something that only a handful of players are able to do. That said, here's what a few viewers had to say about this Fortnite x Star Wars Lightsaber fight:

🧏🏽‍♂️ @RenzelPapi @CrownLead3r I can’t play this but it still might be the greatest game of all time @CrownLead3r I can’t play this but it still might be the greatest game of all time

khknight ⚔️🛡 @HolyKnightBlade @CrownLead3r No wonder the Jedi had no chance when order 66 came @CrownLead3r No wonder the Jedi had no chance when order 66 came

Gold_Scarlett @Go1d_Scarlett @CrownLead3r Ay at least he respects the play. That's the most awesome part. @CrownLead3r Ay at least he respects the play. That's the most awesome part.

It's clear that adding Lightsabers to Fortnite has been good for overall morale and gameplay. The weapon will be vaulted once the Star Wars collaboration ends, but until then, epic Lightsaber duels are bound to occur in-game. While some players suggest keeping Lightsabers in the loot pool indefinitely, this will undoubtedly spoil the charm of the weapon.

That being said, given that Epic Games unvaults Lightsabers every year just ahead of Star Wars day, it's a recurring theme in Fortnite. This ensures that players will get to try out this weapon at least once a year, be it in the Zero Build - Battle Royale or OG Battle Royale mode.

