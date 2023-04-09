Fortnite is refunding players upto 1,800 V-Bucks, check your eligibility

Fortnite is once again offering a refund of up to 1,800 V-Bucks to players. However, much like every time, only a few will be eligible to claim it. As it turns out, Epic Games wrongly displayed a cosmetic item in the Item Shop that was not supposed to be there.

Those who purchased the bundle in the hopes of obtaining the rare cosmetic item were left high and dry. Since this was a mistake on Epic Games' part, they are refunding the entire cost of the bundle for free.

Fortnite will refund the xxYJYxx’s Locker Bundle (1,800 V-Bucks) for free

xxYJYxx's Locker Bundle wrongly displays Prodigy's Tabulator (Back Bling) (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Players flocked to purchase the xxYJYxx's Locker Bundle as it displayed a rare cosmetic item on the cover in the Item Shop. The cosmetic item in question is the Tabulator (Back Bling), which is a PlayStation exclusive that has only appeared once in the game. It belongs to the skin known as Prodigy.

To add confusion to the situation, Prodigy's Back Bling has been listed alongside Maven, who already has her own Back Bling called Boot Up. Since each skin can only ever have one unique Back Bling associated with it, this doesn't make any sense.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're aware the xxYJYxx’s Locker Bundle is displaying the incorrect Back Bling in the Item Shop’s offer tile image.



When inspecting the bundle on the offer preview screen, the Techie Back Bling, which is included with the bundle, is correctly displayed. We're aware the xxYJYxx’s Locker Bundle is displaying the incorrect Back Bling in the Item Shop’s offer tile image.When inspecting the bundle on the offer preview screen, the Techie Back Bling, which is included with the bundle, is correctly displayed. https://t.co/3eN7YEwkuf

Thankfully, Epic Games has confirmed that it was incorrectly displayed in the Item Shop's tile image. Hence, those who have purchased the xxYJYxx Locker Bundle will be eligible for a a full refund.

To sweeten the deal, as per official information, those who want to refund xxYJYxx’s Locker Bundle will not be required to spend a Refund/Return Ticket. Since players are limited to only a certain number of Refund/Return Tickets for the year, not having to spend them is a huge benefit.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Additionally, players who purchased this bundle will later be able to return their purchase without needing to use a Return Ticket. Additionally, players who purchased this bundle will later be able to return their purchase without needing to use a Return Ticket.

That being said, xxYJYxx’s Locker Bundle still displays the wrong Back Bling in Fortnite's Item Shop, and those hoping to purchase it to obtain the Tabulator (Back Bling) will be sorely disappointed. On that note, remember to always check the content of the Bundle/Set before purchasing it from the Item Shop.

Why is the Prodigy's Tabulator (Back Bling) so alluring to the Fornite community?

The primary reason why everyone wants Prodigy's Tabulator (Back Bling) is because it's ultra-rare. It was only obtainable by PlayStation users who had claimed the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack (4), and they needed to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus to claim this gift. This occurred back in Chapter 1 Season 7,after which it was vaulted.

The secondary reason as to why the Tabulator (Back Bling) is so in demand is because it showcases the number of eliminations a player has secured in a match. While there are many other Back Blings that do something similar, this one was one of the first, so it's basically a part of Fortnite's history.

That being said, although the cosmetic item is displayed in the Item Shop, it will never be available for purchase ever again. Those lucky enough to own it can flaunt it with pride in-game.

