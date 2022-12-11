5 PlayStation exclusive games released on PC in 2022

Sony has ported many PlayStation exclusive games onto PC, starting with Horizon Zero Dawn in 2020. The games were much awaited by PC players and immediately became a massive success. 2022 was no different and saw an increase in the number of releases from the popular developer.

Numerous exclusive games were ported to PC in 2022 and were expanded to a wider number of players, receiving equal appreciation compared to the initial PlayStation release. After the success, the developer and publisher confirmed that the new platform will continue to receive more titles in the upcoming years.

This article lists five PlayStation exclusive games released on PC in 2022.

Five PlayStation exclusive games ported to PC in 2022

1) God of War

God of War, developed by Santa Monica Studios, was initially released in 2018 for the PS4 and was one of the most awaited games for PC players. The game is a sequel to God of War 3, which was released in 2010. The game was released for PC on January 14, 2022, and instantly became a well-acclaimed title among fans.

The story takes place after the death of Faye, the second wife of Kratos and the mother of Atreus. It is about the journey of Kratos along with his son and their encounters with the Norse gods.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man was once a PlayStation exclusive developed by Insomniac Games and is based on Marvel Comics. It was first available on PlayStation 4 in 2018. Later in 2020, it was released for PlayStation 5, which included three DLCs and was renamed to Marvel's Spiderman Remastered.

The game was ported to PC in 2022 and was greatly loved by players. It is an open-world game that allows players to swing around the city as Spider-Man and fight various villains. The user also controls MJ Watson and Miles Morales in certain parts of the storyline.

3) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a package of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and its expansion, The Lost Legacy. The former was a PlayStation exclusive and was developed by Naughty Dog Studios for PlayStation 4 in 2016. It was the sequel to Uncharted 3.

The game was later released again for PlayStation 5 and was renamed to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which included the expansion, The Lost Legacy. The game was ported to PC on October 19, 2022.

After the immense success of the Legacy of Thieves edition, the Nathan Drake Collection can also be expected to be ported to PC so players can enjoy the entire series.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is the standalone expansion to Marvel's Spider-Man. It was also developed by Insomniac Games and was released as a PlayStation exclusive on PlayStation 4 and 5 in 2020. It was one of the most awaited games by PC players and was finally released exactly two years later, on November 18, 2022.

The game shares similar gameplay mechanics and combat systems to its prequel, with some added abilities and powers.

5) Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a spinoff of the LittleBigPlanet game series. It was developed by Sumo Digital and was initially announced as an exclusive for the PlayStation 4 and 5 during the PS5 launch event. The game was released on November 12, 2020 on PlayStation platforms.

The game was later ported to PC in October 2022 and was very much optimized and featured many improvements during its release, such as 4K, unlocked 120 FPS, ultrawide support, variable refresh rate, and Nvidia DLSS support helping the game receive positive reviews from players.

