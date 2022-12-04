10 things to look forward to in Marvel Phase 5

Marvel Studios is set to present Marvel Phase 5, which is generating a lot of hype from fans. Marvel Phase 5 will start by building up the stories from different angles that will eventually lead to the latest big bad villain, Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Studios is following the formula they created for Phase 4, where both movies and Disney+ shows work together in tandem to progress the story.

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that somehow all the collective stories told during Phase 4 (even Moon Knight) are all happening in the MCU. This is what Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6 are expected to achieve.

In this piece, we'll cover 10 major projects coming up in the next two years as part of Marvel Phase 5. From Loki season 2 to Captain America: New World Order, there are many huge releases that you can look forward to in Marvel Phase 5.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, and eight other Marvel Phase 5 projects

1) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (Image via Marvel)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kickstarts Marvel Phase 5. We'll finally see the Quantum Realm in all its glory, and we've been hearing about it since 2015, when Ant-Man came out. Jonathan Majors will debut as Kang the Conqueror, who will serve as the main villain in the Multiverse Saga.

The film also teases Cassie Lang, Scott Lang's daughter, taking on the role of a superhero. MODOK has also been teased to debut as a major MCU villain in the upcoming film. Ant-Man 3 is scheduled for a February 17, 2023, release.

2) Secret Invasion

Nick Fury in Marvel's Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel)

Secret Invasion is bringing the espionage-laden days of the MCU back into business. Nick Fury, who was last seen in the MCU movie on Captain Marvel, will play the lead in the Disney+ series.

The title Secret Invasion comes from the Marvel comics series of the same name, where the Skrulls have been undercover in important positions throughout the planet in an attempt to take over Earth. Don Cheadle's War Machine is also appearing in the MCU for the first time since Avengers: Endgame. Secret Invasion will be released sometime in Spring 2023.

3) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

A still from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailers (Image via Marvel)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the second film to be released in Marvel Phase 5. This will be the final chapter in the team's storyline so far. James Gunn is ending his Marvel run with the film, as he is off to serve as the CEO of DC Studios.

Two extremely important characters are debuting in the film. Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) will finally be part of the MCU, and the cosmic superhero has near-infinite potential. The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) will serve as the villain in the film. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023.

4) Loki season 2

Tom Hiddleston as Loki (Image via Marvel)

Loki season 1 essentially introduced all the deeper context of the Multiverse Saga. In Loki season 1, we see He Who Remains, who was the only one stopping a full-blown multi-versal war from breaking out. Sylvie killing him only made things worse, as we'll see after Marvel Phase 5.

Season 2 of Loki will tell the story of what happens after the Sacred Timeline is destroyed. The show will prove to be essential in the larger events of Marvel Phase 6, such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Loki will be released sometime in the summer of 2023.

5) The Marvels

A poster for The Marvels (Image via Marvel)

The Marvels will serve as a direct sequel to both Captain Marvel (2019) and the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel. At the end of Ms. Marvel, we see Carol Danvers appear in Kamala's place, which is the mystery that The Marvels will be centered around.

Both Iman Vellani and Brie Larson will return to their respective roles in the film. Some fans suspect that there might be some relationship with Secret Invasion, since Kree and Skrulls are enemies. The film will be released on July 28, 2023.

6) Ironheart

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (Image via Marvel)

Riri Williams will be in the spotlight on the upcoming Disney+ series in Marvel Phase 5. After making her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans are wondering how the genius engineer will take up the mantle of a superhero on her homefront.

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and Anthony Ramos as The Hood. The show is expected to release on Disney+ in late 2023.

7) Captain America: New World Order

Sam Wilson as the new Captain America (Image via Marvel)

Captain America 4 will be one of the later offerings in Marvel Phase 5. We saw in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that Sam Wilson finally accepted the role of Captain America. Steve Rogers intended it to be this way, and after seeing the new Captain America fail to uphold the honor of the shield, Sam Wilson had to step up.

Captain America: New World Order will be released on May 3, 2024, as one of the last few Marvel Phase 5 projects.

8) Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox as Daredevil (Image via Marvel)

Charlie Cox proved his mettle as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in his Netflix series. He was also in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and this trend is likely to continue. Daredevil: Born Again will contain eighteen episodes and will also have tie-ins with the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 show Marvel's Echo.

Fans will have to wait a bit for the series, though, as it'll arrive sometime in the spring of 2024 in the latter part of Marvel Phase 5.

9) Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts, the last film in Marvel Phase 5 (Image via Marvel)

Thunderbolts will see Julia Louis-Dreyfus play the role of Valentine Allegra de Fontaine. Fontaine has been busy recruiting new entrants for Thunderbolts, a team of villains similar to The Suicide Squad.

The team is set to have Taskmaster, U.S. Agent John Walker, Red Guardian, Ghost, Bucky Barnes, and Yelena Belova. However, as the project develops further, we might see new entries. Thunderbolts is scheduled for July 26, 2024.

10) Blade

Mahershala Ali as Blade (Image via Marvel)

Mahershala Ali is set to play the vampire slayer. The character was teased in the post-credits scene of The Eternals and Moon Knight. The classic Marvel hero was previously played by Wesley Snipes, who played the character for three whole films prior to the MCU. Blade is also expected to open up the world of Marvel Knights, which might feature heroes similar to Moon Knight.

The film is currently scheduled for September 6, 2024, concluding Marvel Phase 5.

Poll : 0 votes