What is known about Marvel's Bloodline? Origin explored as Blade's daughter makes debut with FCBD comic

A new superhero named Bloodline was introduced in the one-shot Avengers/X-Men #1, the final FCBD title. Interestingly, Bloodline, aka Brielle, is the badass daughter of Blade, a half-vampire with anti-heroic characteristics.

Blade spent half of his life hunting vampires, so it's not surprising to see his daughter fighting vampires in the upcoming one-shot comic book.

After getting teased a few years back, the hero finally found her place in the comic books. Also, at one point, instead of Brielle, another Marvel character named Fallon Grey was supposed to get an entry into the world of comic books as the darling daughter of Blade.

Comic book author Logan Faerber and artist Tim Seeley planned to introduce her in one of their comic book series. It was supposed to be a part of the 2015s All-New, All-Different initiative. However, no issue of the series was ever released.

Marvel's Bloodline came out to be daughter of Blade and his long lost love, Safron

Blade's daughter Bloodline will be appearing in a storyline from a fantastic team that includes Karen S. Darboe and Danny Lore. However, nothing much is known about the new vampire hunter.

What we can say, however, is that she would be seen involved in a battle against a vampire for the first time. Interestingly, Brielle didn't initially plan to fight the vampire, but it happened accidentally.

Bloodline and her friend Jayden participate in a video game tournament, and they get Eturnal, a vampire, as an opponent. After losing to Jayden, the creature wanted to feast on him by taking out all the blood from his body. After learning this, Brielle has to intervene.

A preview showing the same sees Eturnal being violent and saying to Bloodline:

"Your friend stole my victory. It's only fair I steal his blood."

Brielle saves her friend from Eturnal (Image via Marvel)

Another thing revealed in the comic book is that Brielle will be the daughter of Blade and Safron. Not much is known about the latter, except that she was the superhero's long-lost love.

A preview has also been released that shows Brielle reading a letter left by her father. It reads:

"Safron, I know you will keep her safe. This should help. Eric."

Brielle is the daughter of Blade and Safron (Image via Marvel)

Readers should get their hands on the comic book to learn more about the newcomer. It has been out since May 7 and sees a variant cover art by talented comic book artist Peach Momoko.

