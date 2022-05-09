DC releases free preview of the DC League of Super-Pets tie-in comic on Free Comic Book Day: All details explored about upcoming comic

DC League of Super-Pets is finally coming to the theaters on July 29, and we couldn't be more excited. But before it arrives at your nearest theaters, the franchise is dropping an action-packed, witty, and adventurous comic, DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up.

The comic preview has already been released and was available for free in the comic book stores on Free Comic Book Day, held on May 7.

What is DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up all about?

The Great Mxy Up #1 (Image via DC Comics)

The upcoming DC comic is about Super-Pets teaming up with the Justice League to solve crimes and spend quality time. These pets are counterparts that the Justice League will adopt in the upcoming movie, DC League of Super-Pets.

In the preview, we see a mystical imp named Mr. Mxyzptlk from the fifth dimension wreaking havoc in Metropolis and capturing the Justice League. To save the day and their human counterparts, the Super-Pets have to devise a solid plan.

Superman and Krypto have met this mischievous imp before, who has previously also tried to cause problems in their lives. It has been revealed that to save the Justice League and the Super-Pets have to now team up with their sworn enemy (someone they don't trust). There are many such surprises along the way that will make everyone's jaw drop.

The comic will contain six Super-Pets and their Superhero counterparts, including Superman-Krypto (dog), Batman-Ace (dog), Wonder Woman-PB (potbellied pig), and Aquaman-Keith (water guinea pig), Flash-Merton (turtle), and Green Lantern-Chip (squirrel). The connection between these pairs will bring tears of joy to the readers.

People who love pets would like the comic, which means nearly all of us would adore it (even Batman). The comic will touch upon pet owners and their relationships with their pets.

Multiple trailers for the movie and previews of the comic are filled with witty and comical scenes that have made the viewers more excited for their release.

Fans can watch the preview of DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy Up on YouTube and wait for its release on July 29.

