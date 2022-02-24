Top 5 comic book pets

Pets can provide a helping hand to humans - fetching newspapers, catching rodents, or entertaining the guests. As companions, they can provide the emotional and mental support that many of us require. The animal kingdom has diverse species for everyone's likes and needs.

Everyone deserves a pet, even our comic book superheroes. However, typical fauna cannot cope with their intense requirements.

Pets are a reflection of their owner; hence extraordinary heroes require extraordinary pets. Be it a dog, cat, or giant dragon, this list will look at the most powerful, resourceful, and loyal superhero buddies.

Some superpets are supposedly even stronger than superheroes

5) Bubastis

Bubastis (Image via DC Comics)

The smartest man in the Watchmen's universe, Adrian Veidt, aka Ozymandias, genetically created Bubastis, who resembles a lynx. Although Bubastis doesn't have any superpowers of her own, the feline was cunning enough to lure Dr. Manhattan, whose powers are equal to that of a god.

Fiercely loyal Bubastis was sacrificed by Ozymandias in an attempt to kill Dr. Manhattan. Veidt would go on to create Bubastis 2 in Geoff John's comic Doomsday Clock.

4) Redwing

Redwing (Image via Marvel Comics)

Never forget, bird is the word. This is actually true for Sam Wilson's winged companion. Redwing is an extremely resourceful bird and has helped Wilson in his long history of comic book appearances. The two share a telepathic connection and can let Sam see through a bird’s eye view (yes, just like those Assassin’s Creed games).

3) Lockjaw

Lockjaw (Image via Marvel Comics)

Don't let the antenna and sharp fangs fool you, Lockjaw is the good-est boy of the Marvel comics. Yes, his superhuman strength and interdimensional teleporting can be intimidating for some, but that doesn't mean Lockjaw doesn't like being petted.

Serving as the Inhuman family's guard dog, Lockjaw is good friends with other Marvel heroes like Ben Grimm, Ms Marvel, and Quicksilver.

2) Dex-Starr

Dex-Starr (Image via DC Comics)

Green Lantern rings are fueled by willpower, and yellow power rings are fueled by fear; similarly, red power rings are powered by the amount of rage the user holds. Who else carries more fury than a cat? Dex-Starr is a house cat whose owner was brutally murdered. The rage held by the feline granted it a red lantern ring.

"I find who hurt you. I kill. I good kitty."

Says Dex-Starr in The Tales of the Red Lantern Corps as the feline snuggles against its dead master's body.

1) Krypto

Krypto (Image via DC Comics)

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Superdog Krypto! Kryptonian supercanine, Krypto, is Superman's pet dog and the good-est boy of the DC universe. With powers similar to that of Superman, Krypto is undoubtedly the most powerful comic book pet.

A dog is a man's best friend, and in this case both man and dog are super. Krypto has made numerous comic book appearances alongside Superman. Sometimes the pet has even rescued the Man of Steel from tricky situations.

Voiced by Dwayne Johnson, Krypto, and many other super pets will make their big-screen appearances in the new flick DC League of Super-Pets. The movie is scheduled for release on May 22, 2022.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi