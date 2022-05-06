Buffy the Vampire Slayer celebrates 25th Anniversary with Free Comic Book Day special

Buffy the Vampire Slayer completed its 25th anniversary this year and what better way to celebrate the occasion than to watch the show and read the comics.

For Free Comic Book Day, Boom! Studios (of Something is Killing the Children fame) is giving away a special book for free. You can pick it up at any comic book store near you.

While Buffy the Vampire Slayer had its comic books recently rebooted by Boom! Studios, it's going to be a whole different ball game for Free Comic Book Day. Buffy has ventured into comics before, but never like this. With that being said, let's explore the details about this special comic.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer to gift special comic for Free Comic Book Day

Comic cover (Image via Boom! Studios)

Buffy has featured in a bunch of comics in the past, but this one aims to please fans in the best way possible. For Free Comic Book Day, Buffy's best moments in the last 25 years will be immortalized in a single edition. Buffy's two-decade-long history will soon be shaped into a memorable comic for fans. These original, iconic moments from Buffy the Vampire Slayer will take you down the road to nostalgia. You will probably come across many of your own favorite moments from the franchise.

The comic comes in a yearbook format, and has many artists and writers associated with the project. It will also have a sneak peek about Buffy's future and more. You can check out the official press release down below:

"What better way to celebrate 25 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer than with a high school yearbook! This Free Comic Book Day special, in actual yearbook format, is a retrospective of your fan-favorite character moments from the past two decades. Celebrate the Chosen One(s), the Scoobies, and your faves through yearbook photos, vignettes, and plenty of jokes and lighthearted moments from an array of artists and writers. Plus you won't want to miss a special look at the future of Buffy the Vampire Slayer!"

This sounds very exciting, and we can't wait. The comic book will be distributed free of cost on Saturday, May 7, in stores near you.

Saturday, May 7th from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Buffy the Vampire Slayer also has a new eries going on

While the 25th anniversary special sounds like an absolute treat, fans can also check out the new comic run that is being published by Boom! Studios, called The Vampire Slayer. The series is a reboot that sees Willow take over the title of the Vampire Slayer with Buffy being a resident of Sunnydale.

Aside from this, seasons from the show were adapted into comics as well. With Joss Whedon returning to produce them, the comics continued the show's story and were hence canon.

You can get the 25th anniversary special this Saturday, may 7, at comic book stores celebrating Free Comic Book Day.

