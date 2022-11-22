'Black Panther: Wakanda forever' length - Movie Runtime explained

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released more than a week ago and has racked up great reviews from fans and critics alike. The long-anticipated sequel performed incredibly well at the box office despite being the second-longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's catalog.

King T'Challa is no longer there to serve as the ruler of Wakanda, and Shuri, Okoye, Nakia, and Queen Ramonda deal with this harsh reality when they face Namor, the king of Talokan. The quest to keep Vibranium out of the wrong hands while maintaining Wakanda's integrity falls on the shoulders of Shuri, who prevails as the next Black Panther.

The Ryan Coogler movie also serves as a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever becomes the second-longest Marvel film, length and plot explored

A still from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (image via Marvel)

As mentioned before, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the second-longest film in the entire MCU. The film, which clocks in at two hours and 41 minutes, packs a lot of storytelling, such as Wakanda's relationship with the world, introduction to Talokan, and Shuri's quest to deal with T'Challa's death.

The only film in the MCU that's longer than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Avengers: Endgame, with a three-hour and one-minute runtime. Compared with the original Black Panther (2018), whose runtime was two hours and 14 minutes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is 27 minutes longer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot summary

Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel)

As the film begins, we enter Wakanda, where King T'Challa is no longer alive. As the whole of Wakanda deals with this loss, other countries desperately want to take Vibranium for themselves.

While King T'Challa promised to make Vibranium public to other nations, Queen Ramonda backtracked on it. While looking for other sources of Vibranium, a U.S. freighter enters an altercation with the Talokans, who lure most people on the freighter to their deaths with their hypnotic singing.

Meanwhile, Shuri has been trying to recreate the Heart-Shaped-Herb ever since Erik Killmonger burned away all the naturally occurring herbs in the first film. As the plot progresses, Namor comes to Wakanda to get their allyship and kill Riri Williams. When Queen Ramonda doesn't comply, Namor kills her, and a war between the two kingdoms ensues.

Shuri as Black Panther (Image via Marvel)

After recreating the herb, Shuri takes it and goes to the Ancestral Plane, hoping to find T'Challa. However, she finds Erik Killmonger since they are cousins. He asks her to give in to vengeance and kill Namor.

In the meantime, Riri Williams also embraces the Ironheart armor, and we see her use it while battling Talokanians. After becoming the Black Panther, however, Shuri defeats Namor and leaves him alive as an act of kindness. She promises to join Talokan in the fight against surface-dwellers should they come for their Vibranium.

In the post-credit scene, Shuri goes to Haiti and finds out that Nakia has been secretly raising her and T'Challa's son. This opens up the doors for a future heir to Wakanda's throne. The kid is named Toussaint, which translates to "T'Challa" in Wakandan.

What to expect in the MCU after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Image via ASUSA)

The MCU has a large number of projects lined up for 2023. We can expect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and The Marvels to drop in 2023. However, many shows are also set to be released in 2023.

Marvel's Secret Invasion is one of the most highly anticipated shows. What If...? Season 2, Echo, Loki Season 2, and Ironheart will also be released in 2023. The upcoming year is huge for MCU fans as Phase 5 is set to begin shortly.

Poll : 0 votes