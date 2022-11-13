What are the new Marvel TV shows after Black Panther 2?

Marvel TV shows have slowly become a pivotal part of the main storyline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), making the film verse similar to the comics, with alternate realities, multiverses, and lots of crossovers. Black Panther 2, which marks the end of the fourth phase of MCU, was recently released in theatres and made viewers question what is next in the franchise.

Although plenty of films are scheduled for the next phase, several other important Marvel TV shows will form a significant chunk of the storyline, thanks to the release of Disney+.

Here is a list of all the TV shows that have been confirmed by Marvel after Black Panther 2.

All the confirmed Marvel TV shows after Black Panther 2

1) Secret Invasion - Early 2023

Perhaps the first Marvel series that will be released in the next year, Secret Invasion will kick off the fifth phase of the universe in the television world. The show will primarily focus on Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Talos and will be six episodes long. It is likely to be a limited series.

2) What If...? Season 2 - Early 2023

What If...? was one of the most intriguing MCU shows that explored the rich lore of the comics to bring out stories from alternate universes featuring the same familiar characters. As it was well-received by fans and critics, season 2 of the series is in tow. Moreover, the second season is likely to follow the same format as its predecessor.

3) Echo - Summer 2023

Echo will be another popular Marvel entry in the earlier part of 2023 that will center around Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who made her debut in Hawkeye. Aditionally, the show will also see the return of other familiar characters from the previous show.

4) Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023

One of the rarer Marvel shows to get a sequel, this new season of Loki would be integral to the MCU timeline. The first season already set up the big bad for the next few phases with Kang, the Conqueror. Moreover, the last season of Loki ended with more questions than answers, which is why the anticipation for the second season is even higher within the fanbase.

5) X-Men '97 - Fall 2023

The fall of 2023 will kick off with MCU going all-out vintage with X-Men '97, a direct sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series. This series also marks MCU's first venture with the X-Men. Fans are requested to wait for more details on the same.

6) Ironheart - Fall 2023

Another big entry in the fall of 2023 is the spinoff to Black Panther 2, Ironheart. It will feature the newly introduced Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in the leading role and will continue to explore Wakanda.

7) Agatha: Coven Of Chaos - Winter 2023

One of the more interesting Marvel projects for the winter of 2023 is Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, a spinoff to WandaVision. According to reports, it will be a dark comedy by writer Jac Schaeffer. Moreover, Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as the titular character in the upcoming show.

8) Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024

Marvel will start off the new year with one of its earlier successful TV heroes, Daredevil. With the release of Daredevil: Born Again, the new edition of the popular show will have 18 episodes and feature Charlie Cox as the titular Daredevil. This show is expected to be a stand-alone series.

9) Spider-Man: Freshman Year - 2024

With no concrete date announced yet, Spider-Man: Freshman Year is expected to premiere somewhere in mid-2024. Moreover, the animated series will follow an alternate version of Peter Parker. Not many details have been made available about this project, so fans are requested to wait for the same.

10) Marvel Zombies - 2024

A spinoff to What If...? season 1, Marvel Zombies will feature the storyline of a zombie outbreak in the MCU. According to reports, confirmed characters include Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Jimmy Woo, Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan, Death Dealer, Red Guardian, and Katy. Information regarding the show is still under wraps. However, fans might get more details once 2023 arrives.

Marvel has announced four more shows, apart from the ones listed here, which have minimal to no detail available yet. They are Wonder Man, Untitled Wakanda TV Series, Untitled Nova series, and Vision Quest.

