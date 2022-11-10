How many post-credit scenes are in Black Panther 2? Explained

After building anticipation for months, Black Panther 2, or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is just a day away from its release. The film marks the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, alongside the Holiday Special of Guardians of the Galaxy. Black Panther 2 also features a massive farewell to the late Chadwick Boseman, which is why most fans are excited about the film.

Though the film's entire plot and post-credits scene were leaked online, it is still expected to make a lot of revenue in its opening weekend. However, fans are wondering exactly how well the film holds up against all the leaks.

Number of post-credit scenes in Black Panther 2

Black Panther 2, according to reports, does not feature a post-credit scene. However, there is definitely a credit scene, given how the leaks revealed a new avenue for the future of T’Challa’s legacy. In fact, it’s a matter of semantics since it’s not a post-credit scene but a mid-credit one.

Black Panther 2 producer Nate Moore spoke with Collider and revealed that there isn’t a post-credit scene.

“I’ve heard those rumors, too. No, I think the subject matter of the film was such that it didn’t feel appropriate to have, then, a stinger. Much like [‘Avengers:] Endgame’ felt like an emotional experience that you also didn’t need a stinger at the end of this. This felt like we just wanted to tell the story as it was conceived without an added bonus. So, unfortunately there isn’t an end credits [scene].”

Nate’s comments are to be taken with a grain of salt. The film does indeed feature a scene after the credits role. Keeping the surprises in the bag before the film is released is the job of everyone involved in the making of the movie. It appears that this is the case with Black Panther 2 as well.

What is in the Black Panther 2 post-credits scene?

Disclaimer: This section of the article features spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features a mid-credit scene where Nakia reveals to Shuri that she has a son with T’Challa. Shuri has an emotional bond with her brother’s son. The fact that Shuri is also set to take on the mantle of Black Panther makes it a special scene that furthers the scope of the whole movie.

We’ll have to wait to see the real thing, but from the leaked scene, it’s pretty much going to lay the foundation for the future of Black Panther. In a later entry for the character, we might see a young T’Challa (Nakia’s son of the same name) train to take on the role of Black Panther.

MCU projects after Black Panther 2

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be the next project after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also features Kang The Conqueror, who will be the next big bad villain in the MCU after Thanos. Following it would be Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, after which we’ll see the release of The Marvels, an immediate sequel to Captain Marvel.

Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will be in Captain America: New World Order, but fans will have to wait a while since it’ll release in 2024. MCU has quite a lot in store for us. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on Friday, November 11, fans will find out how Wakanda prospers in a new age.

