Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be the last one? Explained

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally has a trailer. The intergalactic Guardians weren't very well known when the first film in the line-up was released. 2014 marked the year when James Gunn introduced Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 with a star-studded cast.

It's been almost nine years since then, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen the release of two Guardians films, a holiday special, and many appearances from the team in other projects.

Director James Gunn is headed off to DC Studios after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This makes many fans wonder whether this journey for intergalactic heroes is going to be the last one. After all, we've just seen the addition of Nebula and Cosmo to the team.

harley ❓0❓❓ @harleysuniverse Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like is going to be an emotional rollercoaster im not ready 🥺 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like is going to be an emotional rollercoaster im not ready 🥺 https://t.co/JCggJ2OJ1a

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will introduce a completely new superhero as well, while revealing more about Gamora's whereabouts. James Gunn has talked about whether this is where the journey of the Guardians will end. We'll discuss that and more in this article.

James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marking the trilogy's end

The Hollywood Handle @hollywoodhandle The first poster for ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3’ has been released. The first poster for ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3’ has been released. https://t.co/9MR5eMRcPt

James Gunn has remained the sole creative voice for the Guardians of the Galaxy since the very first film. He revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will indeed be his last project with the MCU.

Gunn said that the series was all about one story being told through a trilogy. While the first two movies familiarized us with the characters and gave us more details about their origins, the third will present the final chapter of their story:

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures. But I think it really is about the one story."

The statement further said:

"This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

The director is headed off to lead DC Studios, which makes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 his final Marvel project (as of yet). James Gunn has remained relatively busy though as he has worked on two major DCEU projects, namely The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 received a trailer just days after the release of the GOTG Holiday Special. During the two-minute-long clip, we see the original cast of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper return for one last ride.

The film has new additions as well. Actor Will Poulter (Midsommar, We're The Millers) joins the MCU as Adam Warlock, while Chukuwdi Iwuji (Peacemaker, Daniel Isn't Real) plays the High Evolutionary. Borat 2 star Maria Balakova will play the role of Cosmo.

Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer

Adam Warlock will likely be pretty light on power in his first appearance, as the hero often recovers with enhanced abilities after crushing encounters. The High Evolutionary is a fitting villain as he's a human being with a hyper-evolved brain and the intelligence that comes with it.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer shows the Guardians descending onto an alien planet with not the warmest of welcomes. It seems that every character will have a prominent arc of their own. Rocket Raccoon is now willing to address his past, while Peter Quill wants to find Gamora.

The film is set for release on May 5, 2023, about three months after Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quatumania.

Poll : 0 votes