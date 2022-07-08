How to enable VRR mode at 120 FPS in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West was a successful release as the 2022 PlayStation exclusive delighted many gamers with its quality and execution. Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel perfectly captures the franchise's essence while showing massive improvements in certain areas.

Players can now make the most of Horizon Forbidden West with the recent inclusion of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on Sony's consoles.

The franchise's second variation sees some significant graphical improvements, and players can even play the game at 120 FPS. However, running such high number of frames can sometimes cause drops and stuttering. Now, thanks to VRR, players can minimize the problem and ensure that the game runs smoothly at all times.

Enabling VRR on Horizon Forbidden West will give players a seamless experience

The first thing players will need to ensure is that their display device is compatible with VRR. They will be able to enjoy smoother gameplay in their setup by completing the steps as listed below:

Ensure that the latest update, patch 1.17 of Horizon Forbidden West, is installed before launching the game. Without this update, the VRR and HFR won't work as intended.

Games that support VRR will automatically have it enabled by default. Players can choose to enable it on unsupported games, but it could lead to severe performance issues.

Players must ensure that the monitor or TV is connected using an HDMI 2.1 cable. Otherwise, it will fail to work as intended.

Thanks to the recent patch, PS5 players can automatically enjoy the VRR feature when they install the latest update and play.

For those playing at 120 FPS, there is a brand new High Frame Rate (HFR) mode. This will refresh the screen at 120 Hz and help deliver smoother gameplay. VRR and HFR, when combined together, will ensure that Horizon Forbidden West players do not experience stutters or frame drops even at 120 FPS.

The latest patch has also introduced a number of bug fixes affecting the game's performance. Overall, players can expect a smoother experience on their PS5 consoles, which will help further enhance the overall experience for fans.

To enjoy VRR and HFR simultaneously, players will need to run the game on display between 60 Hz and 120 Hz. Below that, they can only run VRR at the moment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far