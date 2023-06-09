Where to find the Kinetic Boomerang in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The Kinetic Boomerang is a new Fortnite weapon added in Chapter 4 Season 3. Many players are already familiar with Kinetic weapons, as Epic Games added a Kinetic Blade in the previous season. However, unlike the blade, the boomerang offers no mobility. Despite this, it's still a fantastic weapon that can deal a lot of damage to multiple enemies.

As its name indicates, the boomerang deals damage in its direct path and on its way back to the player. It's a ranged weapon with 60 damage per shot, making it very valuable.

This article will explain where you can find the Kinetic Boomerang in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. This weapon is quite common, so you should be able to find it without much trouble.

Kinetic Boomerang can be found in many loot sources in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The new weapon can be found in various loot sources (Image via Epic Games)

The Kinetic Boomerang is one of the few new weapons Epic Games has added with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The weapon has an Epic (Purple) rarity and is used primarily for damaging enemies.

The new item can be found in almost every loot source, from floor loot to chests. Despite its rarity, the boomerang is quite common, which is why we expect a lot of players to carry it in the first few weeks of the new season.

The item can also be found on special stands (Image via Epic Games)

Like the Kinetic Blade in the last season, the Kinetic Boomerang can also be found on special pedestals around the map. You must interact with the pedestal to add the item to your inventory.

Considering that the item was added with the new season, Epic Games will likely release some challenges that require elimination or damage with the boomerang.

The boomerang deals 60 damage to players (Image via Epic Games)

The Kinetic Boomerang comes with a couple of charges that recharge every 20 seconds. While it deals 60 damage to players, it's much stronger against vehicles and structures, dealing 100 damage per hit.

Additionally, the new Fortnite item has target homing, which makes it even more valuable. Furthermore, the boomerang can be recalled early, which results in a small explosion that deals splash damage to enemies.

The Fortnite boomerang is quite effective against both players and builds, yet it's also balanced. That said, there is a good chance that Epic Games will adjust the item's stats in the next few days.

